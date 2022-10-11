The investment seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund's fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity Index TM (the "index"). The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the index. The index includes securities of companies classified as "cyber security" companies by CTA. The fund is non-diversified.