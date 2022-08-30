FIRST TR ETF VI

The investment seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the fund's fees and expenses) of an index called the Indxx Blockchain Index (the "index"). The fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the index. The index is designed to track the performance of companies that are either actively using, investing in, developing, or have products that are poised to benefit from blockchain technology and/or the potential for increased efficiency that it provides to various business processes.