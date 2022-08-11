Press Releases
Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital & telemedicine care & world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.
