Company ProfilesInvesting News

Press Releases

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital & telemedicine care & world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

×