Direxion Daily RoboticsArtificial Intelligence& Autom. Ind Bulll 3x Sh

The investment seeks investment results before fees and expenses that track the NASDAQ-100® Equal Weighted Index. The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its assets in the securities that comprise the index or investments with economic characteristics similar to the securities included in the index. The index is the equal weighted version of the NASDAQ-100 Index® which includes approximately 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ® Stock Market based on market capitalization. The fund is non-diversified.