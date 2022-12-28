Cygnus Gold Limited - Ordinary Shares

Cygnus Gold Ltd is an exploration company focused on the discovery of gold and base metals deposits in the south-west Yilgarn of Western Australia. The company has business interests in the projects of Stanley project, Bencubbin project, Burracoppin project, Gold road earn-in and JV project, Lake Grace Earn-in Project and others. The company operates in the business segment of Exploration and Evaluation of Minerals in Western Australia.