CVD Equipment Corp is engaged in the manufacturing of chemical vapor deposition equipment, customized gas control systems, the manufacturing of process equipment suitable for the synthesis of a variety of one-dimensional nanostructures and nanomaterials and a line of furnaces, all of which are used to produce semiconductors and other electronic components. The company operates through the segments of CVD, CVD materials and Stainless Design Concepts (SDC). Its CVD division, which generates maximum revenue, is utilized for silicon, silicon germanium, silicon carbide, and gallium arsenide processes.