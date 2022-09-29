Press Releases
Curaleaf is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts, and cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis in the U.S. The company has operations in 22 states, including the assets from the Cura Select and Grassroots acquisitions. Its brands include Curaleaf, UKU, Select, and Grassroots. The company acquired EMMAC Life Sciences in March 2021, beginning its foray into the global medical market in competition with Canadian cannabis producers.
