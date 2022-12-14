CPI Card Group Inc is a payment technology company engaged in providing financial payment card solutions and services. It offers credit, debit and prepaid cards. The business segments of the group are Debit and Credit, which produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks primarily in the United States, and Prepaid Debit, which provides integrated card services to Prepaid Debit Card program managers primarily in the United States and Others. It derives key revenue from the Debit and Credit segment.