Cornish Metals Inc is building a portfolio of strategic metals assets in North America and the United Kingdom, and its flagship project is the past-producing South Crofty underground tin mine in Cornwall, UK. South Crofty is arguably the important historical tin mine in the UK and hosts highest grade tin resources worldwide. The project has the potential to be a high-grade tin producer in Europe.

Tin Falls to Seven Year Low Amid Fears of Economic Slowdown

Concerns of an economic slowdown, the ongoing trade worries and a mass sell off from China’s onshore metals market have weighed on tin prices.

Industrial metal tin has become the latest commodity impacted by ongoing trade and tariff tensions between the US and China.

Tin prices fell to a seven year low this week, hitting US$18,075 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange. The last time prices for the metal fell so significantly was February 2, 2012, when they hit US$17,625. The tin price began slipping in mid-June and was 9.7 percent lower on June 7 than the same day last year.

Alphamin Begins Commissioning Bisie Tin Mine

Construction of the mine, located in the Democratic Republic of Congo's remote North Kivu province, was completed earlier this year.

Canadian-listed industrial metals company Alphamin (TSXV:AFM,OTC Pink:AFMJF) has begun the commissioning process for its flagship Bisie tin mine.

Located in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s remote North Kivu province, construction of the mine was completed earlier this year.

Alphamin Begins Hot Commissioning of Bissie Tin Mine

Alphamin Resources has begun hot commissioning at its flagship Bisie tin project located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.  

Alphamin Resources (TSXV:AFM) has announced the commencement of hot commissioning at its flagship Bisie tin project located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Lithium-ion Batteries Could be the Next Tin Frontier

The International Tin Association has identified nine technology opportunities for tin in the lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs.

Tin could play a significant role in the growing lithium-ion battery space, according to a recently released report from the UK-based International Tin Association (ITA).

The comprehensive study notes that if tin does gain a sizeable market share in the lithium-ion batteries sector it could grow to represent a meaningful new use for the industrial metal in as few as 5-10 years.

