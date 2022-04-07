Cornish Metals Inc is building a portfolio of strategic metals assets in North America and the United Kingdom, and its flagship project is the past-producing South Crofty underground tin mine in Cornwall, UK. South Crofty is arguably the important historical tin mine in the UK and hosts highest grade tin resources worldwide. The project has the potential to be a high-grade tin producer in Europe.
04 July 2019
Tin Falls to Seven Year Low Amid Fears of Economic Slowdown
Concerns of an economic slowdown, the ongoing trade worries and a mass sell off from China’s onshore metals market have weighed on tin prices.
Industrial metal tin has become the latest commodity impacted by ongoing trade and tariff tensions between the US and China.
Tin prices fell to a seven year low this week, hitting US$18,075 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange. The last time prices for the metal fell so significantly was February 2, 2012, when they hit US$17,625. The tin price began slipping in mid-June and was 9.7 percent lower on June 7 than the same day last year.
The metal is primarily used to coat other metals, due to its ability to retain a high polish and prevent corrosion in tin cans. Tin is also an alloy metal used in soldering and the production of rare earth superconducting magnets.
Global concerns of an economic slowdown, paired with the ongoing trade worries and a mass sell off from China’s onshore metals market, have all weighed on the tin price, dragging it down some 7.9 percent from the June high of US$19,625.
According to FocusEconomics, global tin demand has been weak so far this year, primarily hurt by declining global semiconductor sales — which accounts for about half of the global refined tin demand.
Additionally, because of an ongoing dispute over reparations, Japan decided to block shipments of chip-making components used in semiconductors in Korea.
“After enjoying healthy gains throughout much of Q1, tin prices lost ground in recent weeks, largely due to softer demand dynamics,” noted the FocusEconomics report. “On top of that, uncertainty ahead of China-US trade talks weighed on tin prices, on fears of a consequent further weakening of Chinese demand for base metals.”
This sentiment was echoed by the International Tin Association, which noted that China’s imports of tin concentrate also fell in May compared to the same period in 2018.
“Although ore imports increased in May relative to April, imports still fell some 550 tonnes short of last year’s monthly average, highlighting the long-term decline in imports,” statedthe tin oversight agency.
Despite the poor showing this week, the outlook for tin remains optimistic. In fact, analysts polled by FocusEconomics foresee the price rising modestly for the rest of the year, averaging US$20,436 in Q4.
02 May 2019
Alphamin Begins Commissioning Bisie Tin Mine
Construction of the mine, located in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s remote North Kivu province, was completed earlier this year.
Canadian-listed industrial metals company Alphamin (TSXV:AFM,OTC Pink:AFMJF) has begun the commissioning process for its flagship Bisie tin mine.
Located in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s remote North Kivu province, construction of the mine was completed earlier this year.
In late April, wet commissioning took place as a precursor to the hot processing that is now underway.
Hot commissioning will troubleshoot and assess the plant’s ability to process materials, as well as monitor the calibration and machinery involved in the processing feed.
The hot commissioning will run from April 25 to the week of May 5. “(It will) build up to instantaneous design throughput of 50 tons per hour into the jigging section and 8 tons per hour into the gravity concentration section,” notes the company announcement.
The Bisie project is considered one of the most significant high-grade tin deposits in the world, and it is expected to make a large contribution to the North Kivu economy once in full operation.
Following the present round of test commissioning, the company plans to enter the final commissioning phase of product optimization.
It is an advantageous time to open a tin mine. In 2018, global production was reduced by roughly 3,000 metric tons (MT), while tin production in the Congo — the world’s sixth largest producer — dropped by roughly 500 MT.
Despite global production falling in 2018, demand for tin is expected to steadily increase as the metal becomes more integrated in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing.
In addition to the EV space, tin is also widely used to make food and beverage cans, as well as alloys.
Alphamin could stand to benefit from the growing need for tin. In 2016, the Bisie project had a measured resource of 19,600 tonnes of tin, an indicated resource of 188,400 tonnes of tin and an inferred resource of 22,800 tonnes of tin.
The current tin price on the London Metal Exchange is US$19,767.50 per tonne.
Shares of Alphamin were up 13.04 percent on Thursday (May 2), trading at C$0.27.
30 April 2019
Alphamin Begins Hot Commissioning of Bissie Tin Mine
Alphamin Resources has begun hot commissioning at its flagship Bisie tin project located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Alphamin Resources (TSXV:AFM) has announced the commencement of hot commissioning at its flagship Bisie tin project located in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
As quoted from the press release:
Construction of the mine was completed in the first quarter of 2019. Wet commissioning, whereby the plant runs on water, was completed in the week commencing April 22, 2019. Hot commissioning, which involves feeding the plant with material, checking instrumentation calibration, process flows and individual equipment throughput. The hot commissioning which builds up to instantaneous design throughput of 50 tons per hour into the jigging section and 8 tons per hour into the gravity concentration section, commenced on April 25, 2019 and is expected to complete during the week ended May 5, 2019. Following the completion of hot commissioning the company will enter the final commissioning phase of product optimisation.
The company remains on track to achieve commercial production in the second half of 2019.
15 February 2019
Lithium-ion Batteries Could be the Next Tin Frontier
The International Tin Association has identified nine technology opportunities for tin in the lithium-ion batteries used to power EVs.
Tin could play a significant role in the growing lithium-ion battery space, according to a recently released report from the UK-based International Tin Association (ITA).
The comprehensive study notes that if tin does gain a sizeable market share in the lithium-ion batteries sector it could grow to represent a meaningful new use for the industrial metal in as few as 5-10 years.
The majority of this new demand is earmarked for the electric vehicle (EV) sector, where lithium-ion batteries are used to power EVs.
“ITA has identified nine technology opportunities for tin in lithium-ion batteries, mainly in high-capacity anode electrode materials, but also in solid-state and cathode materials,” notes the ITA press release.
“This report details the technical specifications and performance data for each one, highlighting tin’s advantages over its competitors, notably particularly its synergies with a new generation of silicon anodes.”
This may be just the news the tin sector needed, following a bumpy 2018 and volatile 2017. The price of tin dropped by almost 10-percent over the 12 months of 2018 making it particular challenging for miners and producers still recovering from the instability in 2017.
In November 2018, the ITA speculated that the global tin market would move into a surplus of 500 tonnes in 2019, reversing a 7,500 tonne deficit in 2018, brought on by weaker demand out of China.
In order to spur on global demand the ITA is looking to the various applications tin could have in the EV, energy storage and green energy sector.
As noted in the report: “[T]hree anode materials technologies are highlighted that could each reach 10,000 to 20,000 tonnes per year by 2030 if they gain market share in a highly competitive market. This could at least double by 2050.”
The current price of tin is US$21,037.50 a tonne, which is already above the US$20,268.00 mark analysts had predicted for 2019.
