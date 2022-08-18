Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (the 'Company') is an emerging innovator and leader in the sustainable extraction, valorization, and production of scarce natural resources, with a focus on high value strategic materials that are essential to meeting the rapidly increasing global demand for clean energy, carbon-neutrality, and natural products. To learn more, please visit www.comstockmining.com. In 2021 Comstock was included in the Russell Microcap(R) Index. Membership in the Russell Microcap(R) Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.