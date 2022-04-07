Tantalum Investing News

Commerce Resources Corp is an exploration stage company based in Canada. It engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing, and evaluating mineral resource properties. The company is specifically focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth Project at the Eldor Property in Quebec, and the Blue River Tantalum and Niobium Project in British Columbia.

Recent News

Company News

Tawana Increases Bald Hill Lithium-Tantalum Reserves

The updated reserve numbers follow a pit design change that came about as a result of infill drilling completed in late 2017.

Tawana Resources (ASX:TAW), in conjunction with its partner Alliance Mineral Assets (SGX:40F), has announced an upgrade in reserves for the Bald Hill lithium-tantalum mine, located in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia.

The update in reserves, released last Wednesday (June 6), follows a pit design change that came about as a result of infill drilling completed in late 2017.

Commerce Resources Announces Successful Processing of Tantalum

Commerce Resources Corp. announced that the tantalum and niobium sample from the upper fir deposit in British Columbia has been successfully processed utilizing the patented Krupin Process.

Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE) announced that the tantalum and niobium sample from the upper fir deposit in British Columbia has been successfully processed utilizing the patented Krupin Process.

As quoted in the press release:

Global Advanced Metals to Mine Tantalum at Greenbushes

Global Advanced Metals (GAM) announced that it has commenced the process to start direct tantalum mining operations at its Greenbushes mine assets.

Global Advanced Metals (GAM) announced that it has commenced the process to start direct tantalum mining operations at its Greenbushes mine assets in Western Australia, commencing within the next 12 months.

As quoted in the press release:

Tawana Announces $5 Million Loan for Bald Hill Project

Tawana Resources NL announced that Lithco No.2 Pty Ltd , its wholly-owned subsidiary, has executed a binding AU$5 million loan agreement with Red Coast Investment Limited.

Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) announced that Lithco No.2 Pty Ltd , its wholly-owned subsidiary which holds Tawana’s 50 percent interest in the Bald Hill lithium and tantalum mine, has executed a binding AU$5 million loan agreement with Red Coast Investment Limited. The funds will be used for development at the Bald Hill project and working capital.

Highlights are as follows:

