Commerce Resources Corp is an exploration stage company based in Canada. It engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, developing, and evaluating mineral resource properties. The company is specifically focused on the development of the Ashram Rare Earth Project at the Eldor Property in Quebec, and the Blue River Tantalum and Niobium Project in British Columbia.
11 June 2018
Tawana Increases Bald Hill Lithium-Tantalum Reserves
The updated reserve numbers follow a pit design change that came about as a result of infill drilling completed in late 2017.
Tawana Resources (ASX:TAW), in conjunction with its partner Alliance Mineral Assets (SGX:40F), has announced an upgrade in reserves for the Bald Hill lithium-tantalum mine, located in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia.
The update in reserves, released last Wednesday (June 6), follows a pit design change that came about as a result of infill drilling completed in late 2017.
“The increased reserves along with the potential for additional reserves resulting from infill drilling of inferred material, provide strong support for significantly increasing processing throughput rates,” Tawana Managing Director Mark Calderwood said in a press release.
With the increase, Bald Hill now has a mine life of nine years at the current processing rate of 1.2 million tonnes per year.
The project holds a tantalum ore reserve of 2 million tonnes at 313 parts per million Ta2O5 — a 43-percent increase from a study completed in July 2017. Meanwhile, the site’s lithium ore reserve stands at 11.3 million tonnes at 1 percent Li2O and 160 parts per million Ta2O5. That’s a 105-percent boost in contained lithium, also from July 2017.
Total lithium resources at Bald Hill clock in at 26.5 million tonnes at 1 percent Li2o (using a 0.3-percent Li2O cut off), while the project’s lithium indicated resource is 14.4 million tonnes at 1.02 percent Li2O. That represents an increase of 55 percent in contained lithium from October 2017.
“We are actively reviewing the options to best increase throughput in the existing plant and/or add an additional DMS circuit and fines circuit. There has been strong interest from a number of parties to obtain concentrate supply from Bald Hill,” Calderwood noted.
Production of lithium and tantalum concentrate began at Bald Hill in mid-March, and two shipments were completed in May. The company expects that additional shipments will be completed in late June or early July of this year.
The Bald Hill mine consists of an open pit, dense media separation and spiral circuits as well as waste rock dumps and associated infrastructure. The lithium concentrate produced there is hauled from the site along Binneringie road to the Port of Esperance; the tantalum concentrate is packed into 205-liter drums and bulka-bags and exported via Fremantle in standard shipping containers.
Moving ahead, the joint venture partners anticipate adding an approximate 8.8 million tonnes of inferred resources at the Western Australia site. They also plan to begin testing for additional reserves over the next six months.
Tawana’s share price took a slight tumble on Monday (June 11), dropping 2.33 percent to AU$0.42 at 12:00 p.m. EST.
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
16 February 2018
Commerce Resources Announces Successful Processing of Tantalum
Commerce Resources Corp. announced that the tantalum and niobium sample from the upper fir deposit in British Columbia has been successfully processed utilizing the patented Krupin Process.
Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE) announced that the tantalum and niobium sample from the upper fir deposit in British Columbia has been successfully processed utilizing the patented Krupin Process.
As quoted in the press release:
The Company is now working towards the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Commerce Resources will acquire the global rights to the Krupin Process. Upon signing of such a definitive agreement, additional data on the Krupin Process may be made available.
The intent of this agreement will be to further the development of the Upper Fir Tantalum and Niobium Deposit towards production with the incorporation of the Krupin Process on site in British Columbia. The Company believes that the technology offered by Dr. Krupin is cost advantageous compared to conventional processing approaches.
The sample of Upper Fir Deposit material, totaling approximately 1,300 kg was sent by the Company to the Krupin facility and was received there in the fall of 2017. The processing took place thereafter and following initial reports of success, the Company sent Dr. Axel Hoppe, the Chairman of the Board, to visit the facility and to evaluate the test results.
Dr. Hoppe was pleased to report that the initial test data from the Krupin Process was highly encouraging, with strong indications of it representing a superior approach of processing a mixed tantalum and niobium concentrate to marketable samples of Nb2O5 and high grade Ta2O5/Nb2O5 mixed oxide.
Dr. Hoppe, chairman of the board, commented:
It is expected that applying this technology will offer advantages in lowering the cost structure of the Blue River Project in regards to both capital expenditure and operating cost. We look forward to continuing our mutual developments with Dr. Krupin.
Click here to read the full Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE) press release.
08 February 2018
Global Advanced Metals to Mine Tantalum at Greenbushes
Global Advanced Metals (GAM) announced that it has commenced the process to start direct tantalum mining operations at its Greenbushes mine assets.
Global Advanced Metals (GAM) announced that it has commenced the process to start direct tantalum mining operations at its Greenbushes mine assets in Western Australia, commencing within the next 12 months.
As quoted in the press release:
Currently GAM exercises the Company’s rights to receive tantalum extracted by Talison Lithium during active lithium bearing spodumene mining operations at Greenbushes.
GAM has prepared and submitted to Talison Lithium a formal Mine Development Plan outlining how mining tantalum at Greenbushes can commence in the next 12 months.
Greenbushes is located in the south west region of Western Australia and for decades was a significant source of the world’s tantalum supply. GAM plans to redevelop its Greenbushes assets, combining the planned tantalum mining operations with further processing of tantalum derived as a by-product of lithium mining in Western Australia, into the world’s largest single source of tantalum to supply its substantial downstream manufacturing facilities in the USA and Japan.
Andrew O’Donovan, CEO, commented:
Greenbushes is central to our Australian tantalum development strategy as we restore Western Australia’s position as a major supply hub in the global tantalum market. As an integrated processor and supplier of tantalum products to the electronics, aerospace, medical and other industries, a long term and reliable primary source of tantalum supply is key to providing stability assurance to our direct customers and further downstream end users.
The separation of exploration rights for different minerals has become commonplace in Western Australia to facilitate mining development and we expect concurrent mining of separate interests at Greenbushes to become a showpiece of how this co-mining can be managed.
Click here to read the full Global Advanced Metals (GAM) press release.
05 February 2018
Tawana Announces $5 Million Loan for Bald Hill Project
Tawana Resources NL announced that Lithco No.2 Pty Ltd , its wholly-owned subsidiary, has executed a binding AU$5 million loan agreement with Red Coast Investment Limited.
Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) announced that Lithco No.2 Pty Ltd , its wholly-owned subsidiary which holds Tawana’s 50 percent interest in the Bald Hill lithium and tantalum mine, has executed a binding AU$5 million loan agreement with Red Coast Investment Limited. The funds will be used for development at the Bald Hill project and working capital.
Highlights are as follows:
- Interest of 11% per annum payable quarterly in arrears;
- Single draw down before 30 June 2018;
- Maturity and single repayment date of 31 December 2019;
- Loan may be prepaid at any time before maturity without penalty;
- No facility fees;
- Draw down conditional on customary condition precedents, including provision of security over Lithco’s interest in the DMS plant.
Click here to read the full Tawana Resources NL (ASX: TAW) press release.
