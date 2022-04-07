Phosphate Investing News

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd operates as a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the development and exploration of Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit offshore in New Zealand. Further, it holds a mining permit over an area off the coast of New Zealand with seabed deposits of rock phosphate and other potentially valuable minerals.

Phosphate Stocks to Watch (Updated 2022)

Learn about phosphate stocks that are already producing or are working to advance projects focused on the fertilizer.

Demand for both phosphate and potash fertilizers is expected to continue growing as the world’s population increases and the amount of arable land decreases.

The phosphate market is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 5 percent between 2022 and 2028 to reach US$90.25 billion. Driving this growth will be increasing pressure on global food supply brought on by rising populations and climate change, as well as inflation and downstream costs.

Thankfully, phosphate-mining production around the globe is expected to increase, with the largest areas of growth being Africa and the Middle East. Project developments in Brazil, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Peru and Russia are all expected to contribute to increased phosphate rock production as well. In fact, global phosphate mine capacity is expected to increase from 238 million metric tonnes (MT) in 2020 to 261 million MT in 2024.

Nutrien Delivers Record Results and Expects Continued Growth in 2022

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted Nutrien Ltd. announced today its fourth quarter 2021 results, with net earnings of $1.2 billion . Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings 1 were $2.47 per share and adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.5 billion. "The advantages of Nutrien's integrated business were demonstrated in 2021 as we delivered record financial results 3 and made significant progress on our ...

All amounts are in US dollars except as otherwise noted

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today its fourth quarter 2021 results, with net earnings of $1.2 billion ($2.11 diluted net earnings per share). Fourth-quarter adjusted net earnings 1 were $2.47 per share and adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.5 billion.

Phosphate Outlook 2022: Geopolitics to be a Key Market Mover

The phosphate space was impacted by US duties, changing weather patterns and supply disruptions in 2021. How will the market perform in 2022?

Phosphate is an important component of fertilizers, making it essential to the agriculture industry.

Prices for phosphate moved higher in 2021, driven in part by a US countervailing duty on phosphate imports from Morocco and Russia. The market was also impacted by lingering transport issues, higher energy prices and strong grower sentiment. In H2, prices reached heights unseen since 2008 as supply challenges mounted.

As 2022 starts, the Investing News Network (INN) takes a look at what experts expect for phosphate going forward.

Nutrien Announces Release Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call

Nutrien Ltd announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook. To avoid delays in accessing our Q4 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which ...

Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today plans to release fourth quarter earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, after market close. Nutrien will host a conference call the following day, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss and answer investor questions on fourth quarter results and the outlook.

To avoid delays in accessing our Q4 Earnings conference call, Nutrien has implemented Direct Event which will require participants to pre-register for the call online through the following link; http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3664097 . Alternatively, callers can also pre-register by phone at 1-888-869-1189 and providing Conference ID 3664097. Once the registration is complete, a confirmation will be sent providing the dial in number and both the Direct Event Passcode and your unique Registrant ID to join this call. For security reasons, please do NOT share this information with anyone else. A webcast of the conference call and the presentation slides can be accessed by visiting Nutrien's website, https://www.nutrien.com/investors/events .

