Company ProfilesInvesting News

Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc.

CZO:CA
TSXV:CZO

Ceapro Inc is engaged in the development and marketing of various health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts. Its operating segment is the active ingredient product technology industry which involves the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production and development and commercialization of active ingredients derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries. Active ingredients produced include oat beta glucan and avenanthramides.

Recent News

Company News