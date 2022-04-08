Manganese Investing News

CANADIAN MANGANESE COMPANY INC.

This CANADIAN MANGANESE COMPANY INC. profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

CDMN:AQN

Canadian Manganese Co Inc is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating a manganese project in New Brunswick, Canada. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of the Woodstock project to produce specialty manganese metals.

Recent News

Company News

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Update on Emily Manganese Project and Further Detail on Belmont Silver Property Purchase

Nevada Silver Corporation  further to its press release of December 21, 2021, is pleased to provide an update on its Emily manganese project which is held by its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc . The Company has been and continues to be focused on its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, USA and as a result the Company announced on December 21, 2021, that it was considering ...

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC" or the "Company") further to its press release of December 21, 2021, is pleased to provide an update on its Emily manganese project (the "Emily Manganese Project"), which is held by its indirectly wholly owned U.S.A. subsidiary, North Star Manganese Inc ("NSM"). The Company has been and continues to be focused on its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada, USA and as a result the Company announced on December 21, 2021, that it was considering its options with respect to the financing and commercialization of the Emily Manganese Project including a "spinout" of NSM or a joint venture of the Emily Manganese Project, based on receipt of tax, corporate and securities law advice (such transaction, a "Value Realization Transaction"). In that regard the Company is announcing that while its review is continuing it will conduct an offering of securities of NSM on a private placement basis (the "NSM Financing") to provide funds to NSM for any such Value Realization Transaction and to provide interim exploration financing and general working capital. NSM will offer up to 3,000,000 shares of NSM at a price of $0.25 per share for gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Prior to completing the NSM Financing, NSM will split its shares on the basis of 2.3483 new shares for each currently outstanding share as a result the outstanding shares of NSM will increase from 12,775,000 shares to 30,000,000 shares prior to completion of the NSM Financing. In the event the NSM Financing is completed in full, NSM will have 33,000,000 shares outstanding. In the event that the NSM Financing is completed in full, and a Value Realization Transaction is not completed, the Company's indirect shareholding in NSM will be reduced to a 90.9% indirect holding. The NSM Financing is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Any Value Realization Transaction will be subject to receipt of all necessary corporate, securities, shareholder, and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. There can be no assurances that a Value Realization Transaction will be completed, either on the terms outlined, or at all. Please see the Company's filing statement dated April 20, 2021, for further information about the Emily Manganese Project, available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

The Company is also pleased to announce further details regarding its acquisition of a total of 2,800 acres of unpatented and patented claims 15 kilometres southwest of the Company's Corcoran Silver-Gold Project and north-east of Tonopah in central Nevada, as discussed in the press release dated February 2, 2022. As part of the land claims acquisitions, the Company's indirect wholly-owned subsidiary North American Silver Corporation ("NAS") acquired five patented lode mining claims in Sections 25 and 36, Township 9 North, Range 45 East, MDM, Nye County, Nevada covering approximately 69.88 acres (the "Optioned Property") from Summa, LLC ("Summa") pursuant to an option and purchase agreement (the "Option and Purchase Agreement") dated as of February 11, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). The purchase price for the Optioned Property is US$10,000 per acre (or part thereof), or a total of US$700,000 (the "Purchase Price"). NAS has the option to defer payment of the Purchase Price for up to five years by paying cash or issuing common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the anniversary date(s) of the Option and Purchase Agreement, or until February 11, 2027, in the following amounts: (i) on the Effective date, US$30,000 of Common Shares at a deemed price of Cdn$0.32 per share; (ii) on the first anniversary of the Effective Date, US$35,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iii) on the second anniversary of the Effective Date, US$40,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP; (iv) on the third anniversary of the Effective Date, US$45,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP and (v) on the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date, US$50,000 in cash or Common Shares (at the option of Summa) at a price per share equal to the 10 day VWAP. On the fifth anniversary of the Effective Date, the Company must pay the Purchase Price to Summa to acquire the Optioned Property. The Company may exercise the option to purchase the Optioned Properties at any time by paying the Purchase Price. The issuance of the shares to Summa in connection with the Option and Purchase Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The exercise of the Option is at the discretion of NSM.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

How to Invest in Manganese

Curious about how to invest in manganese? Here’s a brief overview of the manganese industry, from supply and demand to how to invest.

Manganese is an important industrial metal. More than 90 percent of global consumption is closely tied to the steel and construction sectors, and China is a major user of the metal.

Despite its solid demand base, the manganese price has been a victim of volatility in the past few years.

In recent years, significant growth in manganese production in Africa paired with an increase in Chinese port stocks led to oversupply in the market, placing downward pressure on prices. During the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns, manganese operations slowed production, leading to rebounds in the price of the metal.

Keep reading...Show less

Giyani Announces Significant Mineral Resources Increase and Upgrade for K.Hill Project

Giyani Metals Corp. developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the K.Hill Project that incorporates its recently discovered southerly extension . Highlights A 31% increase in Indicated Resources for the K.Hill Project to 2.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 19.3% manganese oxide which equates to approximately 0.41Mt of contained ...

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill manganese oxide project (" K.Hill Project" ) in Botswana, is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the K.Hill Project that incorporates its recently discovered southerly extension (" K.Hill Extension ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manganese Outlook 2022: Expect Price Corrections, Recovery in Supply

Find out what experts had to say about trends in the manganese market in 2021 and the 2022 manganese outlook.

Click here to read the previous manganese outlook.

After uncertainty due to COVID-19 in 2020, the manganese space saw a strong rebound in demand in 2021.

Despite not being widely known, manganese is extensively used in metallurgy. In fact, it is the fourth most common metal by tonnage, just after iron, aluminum and copper.

What will happen to manganese this year? To find out, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to analysts in the space to get their thoughts on what’s ahead for the battery metal in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less