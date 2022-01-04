Overview

Beyond Medical Technologies (CSE:DOCT,FWB:7FM2)is a Canadian manufacturing company working to deliver essential safety equipment to protect citizens from airborne pathogens. The company’s flagship manufacturing facility is located in Delta, British Columbia, offers a fully-stable environment where it can produce technologically-enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE). Beyond Medical Technologies has invested significantly in the latest production and sterilization technology that it hopes will enable the production of high-grade protective medical equipment.

The COVID-19 crisis around the world has Beyond Medical Technologies focusing its manufacturing capacity on three core groups of users in need: hospitals, consumers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). The company’s aim is to leverage technology to rapidly develop and produce masks and other protective equipment capable of protecting against common pathogens.

Mask use is recommended by public health authorities around the world as one of the leading means of preventing the spread of airborne viruses and diseases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the widespread use of masks has been effective in reducing the “reproductive number” of the virus to below 1.0, a critical threshold.

“Societal norms and government policies supporting the wearing of masks by the public, as well as international travel controls, are independently associated with lower per-capita mortality from COVID-19,” concluded Virginia Commonwealth University’s Department of Ophthalmology in one study concerning mask use and global mortality rates.

Beyond Medical Technologies’ manufacturing facility in Delta, British Columbia is located close to major shipping hubs connected by rail, air and sea. The company anticipates this access to international distribution channels could allow it to quickly service regions around the world. Beyond Medical Technologies is targeting the global personal protective equipment (PPE) market, which is expected to grow to a total of US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research.

The company intends to continue to build out its manufacturing facility while developing proprietary products and increasing its existing portfolio through innovations and further acquisitions.

Beyond Medical Technologies prides itself on being a Canadian company with the goal of first protecting and satisfying the needs of Canadian citizens. Considering the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Beyond Medical Technologies is working to advance and scale its operations in order to support the global need for protective equipment as well.

The next catalyst for Beyond Medical Technologies is to secure a NIOSH N95 certification, while also exploring the potential of establishing a sterilization service for mask re-use.

Beyond Medical Technologies’ Company Highlights

State-of-the-art 5,078 square foot manufacturing facility is based in Delta, British Columbia with access to local shipping and distribution centers

Targeting the global PPE market, expected to grow by US$84.7 billion by 2027 according to Grand View Research

Working to produce medical-grade masks capable of preventing the spread of airborne pathogens

Mask use has been proven by various studies to greatly reduce the reproductive number of the coronavirus

Working towards vertical integration in the medical space by establishing melt-blown polypropylene fabric production

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Micron Technologies achieves the Amazon Choice designation and begins to accept bitcoin payments for its Canada made face masks.

Beyond Medical Technologies’ Manufacturing Facility

Through its subsidiary Covid Technologies Inc, Beyond Medical Technologies has established its flagship 5,078-square foot manufacturing facility in Delta, British Columbia. The facility has been designed to leverage cutting-edge manufacturing technology in order to provide effective medical safety equipment to the hospitals, NGOs and consumers that need them most. The facility benefits from nearby distribution channels with the potential to quickly distribute Beyond Medical Technologies’ product by air, rail and sea.

Beyond Medical Technologies has begun acquiring mask-making equipment and materials needed for production, including an FLK120 surgical mask-making machine and over five tonnes of raw material. Through its subsidiary, Beyond Medical Technologies has secured an interim MEDL Licence (Medical Device Licence) and is working towards the production of Class 1 Protective 3ply Surgical masks, including the ASTM F2100 and F2101, neither of which require a license to manufacture.

Beyond Medical Technologies intends to begin with the development and production of surgical masks that can be used as PPE. As of Q2 2020, the company has begun the initial acquisition stage of mask filter production. Moving forward, Beyond Medical Technologies is working to acquire a melt-blown machine line capable of producing up to at least 3,200 kilograms of melt-blown polypropylene fabric per day. Beyond Medical Technologies hopes to be able to manufacture N95 Respirators and is awaiting a license from NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH).

Beyond Medical Technologies’ Management Team

Kulwant Malhi “Kal”—Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Before becoming the CEO of Beyond Medical, Mr. Malhi founded five different companies, including Patriot One Technologies, Inc., BullRun Capital, Inc. (Canada), and Cannabix Breathalyzer, Inc.

Mr. Malhi is an entrepreneur and businessperson who previously lead 11 different companies and occupied the position of Chairman for First Responder Technologies, Inc., President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at Cairo Resources, Inc., President & Director at Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Principal at Cannabix Breathalyzer, Inc. (he founded the company), Chairman for Micron Waste Technologies, Inc. (he founded the company) and Member of Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Zara Kanji — Chief Financial Officer

Zara Kanji is a founder of Zara Kanji & Associates, CPA (est. 2004). Ms. Kanji is experienced in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, financial reporting and value-added advisory services for individuals, private and public companies. Ms. Kanji has served as director and officer for listed issuers providing reporting compliance services for financing and acquisitions. Additionally, Ms. Kanji is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. (Previously Certified General Accountants of B.C.) since August, 2003.

