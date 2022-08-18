Alto Ingredients Inc is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company serves five markets: Health, Home & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Essential Ingredients, and Renewable Fuels. Its customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products manufacturers and distributors. The company operates under three segments: Marketing and distribution, Pekin Campus production, and Other production. The Marketing and distribution segment participates in marketing and merchant trading for alcohols and essential ingredients; Pekin Campus produces and sells products produced at the company's Pekin, Illinois, campus, and about half of the firm's revenue flows from this segment. Other production makes and sells from the company's other production facilities.