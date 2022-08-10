Press Releases
Aion Therapeutic Inc is in the business of research and development, treatment, data mining and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence techniques, focused on the development of combinatorial pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals utilizing compounds from cannabis, psychedelic mushrooms, fungi, natural psychedelic formulations, and other medicinal plants in a legal environment for this type of discovery.
