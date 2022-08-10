Press Releases
Abbott manufactures and markets medical devices, adult and pediatric nutritional products, diagnostic equipment and testing kits, and branded generic drugs. Products include pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, neuromodulation devices, coronary stents, catheters, infant formula, nutritional liquids for adults, molecular diagnostic platforms, and immunoassays and point-of-care diagnostic equipment. Abbott derives approximately 60% of sales outside the United States.
