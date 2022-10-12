Press Releases
More Press Releases
The ETF¿s investment objectives are to seek to provide holders of Units (¿Unitholders¿) of the 3iQ CoinShares Bitcoin ETF with: (a) exposure to the digital currency bitcoin (¿bitcoin¿) and the daily price movements of the U.S. dollar price of bitcoin; and (b) the opportunity for long-term capital appreciation.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.