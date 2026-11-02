Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q3 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Schedules Q3 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX: CPH,OTC:CPHRF) (OTCQX: CPHRF) ("Cipher" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call on Friday, November 13, 2026 at 8:30am ET to discuss the results and corporate developments.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE:                                       

Friday, November 13, 2026

TIME:                                         

8:30 a.m. ET

DIAL-IN NUMBER:                   

416-945-7677 or 888-699-1199

REPLAY:                                   

289-819-1450 or 888-660-6345 Code: 04102#

Expires: November 20, 2026

WEBCAST:                                 

https://app.webinar.net/50JpGlZgr6y

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSX: CPH,OTC:CPHRF) (OTCQX: CPHRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a robust and diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. Cipher acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and currently markets those products in Canada, the U.S., and South America. For more information, visit www.cipherpharma.com.

SOURCE Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/02/c6958.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

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