Changshin and Palantir Partner to Connect Footwear Development and Factory Operations with Data and AI

The collaboration will improve end-to-end visibility across development and production, helping teams coordinate decisions, respond to issues earlier, and learn from factory outcomes.
Changshin and Palantir Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: PLTR) today announced a partnership to apply Palantir Foundry and AIP across Changshin's development and production operations. The collaboration is intended to connect information and workflows from footwear development and sample planning through factory production, giving teams greater visibility across the end-to-end process.
The partnership builds on a recent AgentCamp, where Changshin engineers and Palantir worked together with live Changshin data to demonstrate initial workflows.
The next phase will build on these starting points to connect development decisions with factory planning and execution. By bringing information and feedback together across the process, Changshin teams aim to identify issues earlier, reduce handoff friction, and use production outcomes to inform future decisions.
CI Nam, CEO at Changshin, said: "Decisions made in development define how we operate on the factory floor. We want to connect those decisions with production feedback so our teams can spot issues earlier, coordinate more effectively, and carry what they learn into the next model. This partnership will help us turn our deep manufacturing expertise into distinctive capabilities unique to Changshin, embedding data and AI into the way we work."
Ryan Taylor, CRO and CLO at Palantir, said: "Behind every shoe Changshin produces is a series of decisions, from development and sample planning to the factory floor. Together, we're deploying Foundry and AIP to transform end-to-end processes, building on Changshin's deep expertise, and keeping Changshin in control of how AI is applied, every step of the way."
About Changshin
Changshin is a global footwear manufacturer headquartered in Busan, South Korea. Since its founding in 1981, the company has continued to drive innovation in footwear manufacturing. Changshin established its first overseas subsidiary in Vietnam in 1994 and subsequently expanded its global operations to China and Indonesia. Today, the company employs approximately 80,000 people worldwide. In April 2025, Changshin reached a cumulative production milestone of 1 billion pairs of shoes. The company continues to advance technology and digital transformation to set new standards in footwear manufacturing. For more information, visit www.changshininc.com .
About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of Palantir's software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Palantir's control. These risks and uncertainties include the ability to meet the unique needs of customers; the failure of Palantir's platforms to satisfy customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; Palantir's platforms' reliability; and customers' ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings Palantir makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, Palantir does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
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Media Contacts
Changshin
Kyunghee Oh
communications@changshininc.com
Palantir
Lisa Gordon
media@palantir.com