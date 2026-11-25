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The production-proven platform currently supports the delivery of electricity, water and gas services for 6 million consumers and is now scaled for delivery around the world
CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the world's largest independent IT and business consulting services firms, today announced the global expansion of u@Cloud, its digital platform for helping utilities companies modernize and manage customer and commercial operations at scale. Developed and continuously enhanced in Portugal, u@Cloud supports utility services for 6 million consumers across electricity, water and gas. CGI is now making the platform available to utility companies worldwide through its global delivery network.
Around the world, utilities remain under pressure to modernize aging systems, respond to changing regulations and meet customer expectations while maintaining reliable services. CGI's latest Voice of Our Clients research found that 63% of energy and utilities leaders cite technology and digital acceleration as a high-impact trend, while 47% identify legacy systems as a significant challenge. u@Cloud brings customer relationship management, billing and other commercial operations together to help utilities simplify processes and advance modernization.
"For utilities, modernization needs to deliver tangible business value while supporting the reliability and continuity of critical services," said Peter Warren, Vice-President and Global Industry Lead, Utilities, CGI. "u@Cloud brings customer management, billing and other commercial processes together on an established platform, backed by CGI's experience in the utility sector. With the strategic expansion of the platform, we're making this capability available to utilities around the world, helping them simplify complex operations and create better experiences for their customers."
Today, the platform supports services for 6 million consumers, manages more than 4.5 million utility contracts each month, and processes 125,000 billings and 75,000 payments daily. It automates 55% of tasks, including using AI. These operating metrics demonstrate u@Cloud's scale and role in day-to-day utility operations.
At Águas de Coimbra, CGI has supported the evolution and reliable operation of the commercial management system for more than 30 years. "CGI's experience and deep knowledge of our business, together with u@Cloud, have helped us improve efficiency, support regulatory compliance and continue to innovate how we serve our customers," said Tiago Santos, IS Director, Águas de Coimbra. "We continue to rely on CGI as a strategic partner to modernize our operations and deliver service excellence."
"Utilities need to modernize and transform without disrupting the essential services people depend on. u@Cloud provides a proven foundation for that change, helping utilities advance while maintaining reliable day-to-day operations," said Patrícia de Almeida Catarino, Senior Vice-President, Consulting Services, CGI in Portugal.
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2026 reported revenue is CA$16.57 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at CGI.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-expands-its-ucloud-platform-globally-to-help-utilities-modernize-customer-and-commercial-operations-302949932.html
SOURCE CGI Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/25/c8939.html