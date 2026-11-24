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MDR certification enables broader clinical use of AI-driven diagnostic support across European healthcare
CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has announced that an artificial intelligence (AI) solution, CGI AI Head Analysis, developed in partnership with Helsinki University Hospital (HUS) and Planmeca, has received official certification as a medical device under the European Union Medical Device Regulation (MDR class IIb). The AI solution supports physicians in detecting brain hemorrhages from computed tomography (CT) scans.
CGI AI Head Analysis analyzes head CT images to detect non-traumatic, spontaneous intracranial hemorrhages and flags suspected acute blood on the images. It is easy for physicians to quickly review suspicious findings marked by artificial intelligence. The solution is particularly well suited for situations where a doctor performing diagnostics on head CT images wants to rule out that no potentially life-threatening intracranial hemorrhages go unnoticed, for example, in busy emergency rooms.
The MDR certification is a major milestone that enables hospitals to deploy the solution at scale. The certification confirms that the solution meets strict national and EU-level standards for safety, quality, and performance. The approval is also an important recognition to the long-term collaboration in which globally scalable and high-quality technology solutions are developed based on scientific evidence. During the development, scientific articles related to the solution have been published in internationally respected scientific journals.
"This is a historic achievement that we've worked toward for years at HUS and with CGI and Planmeca. The scientific basis of algorithms is exceptionally strong, making the solution highly reliable in quality. This phase of the project is a demonstration that we can make dozens, if not hundreds, of accurate diagnostic imaging algorithms in the future – in a short time. I think this is just the beginning," says Dr. Miikka Korja, Chief Physician and Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, at HUS, who led the project.
"Achieving MDR approval demonstrates that this AI solution is not just innovative but ready for real-world clinical use. It can now be integrated directly into hospital imaging workflows and decision-making," says Sonja Pietilä, Vice-President Consulting Expert, leading the solution development at CGI.
HUS is one of the largest hospitals in Europe and the second largest employer in Finland. The Department of Neurosurgery is one of the most well-known and visited neurosurgery departments in the world.
Globally, CGI has over 59,00 professionals specialized in the healthcare industry. The company applies AI and other technologies responsibly to help improve patient outcomes and optimize operations. CGI collaborates with regional wellbeing counties, university hospitals and commercial clients to co-innovate and drive business transformations using AI. In addition to CGI AI Head Analysis, CGI's AI-enabled OMNI360 client and patient information system is supporting healthcare and social services with a customer-first approach, enabling smarter, more patient-focused care.
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 94,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2026 reported revenue is CA$16.57 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at CGI.com.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-and-huss-ai-solution-certified-as-eu-mdr-medical-device-for-brain-hemorrhage-detection-302948683.html
SOURCE CGI Inc.