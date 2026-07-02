Capital Power to release second quarter 2026 results on July 29

Capital Power to release second quarter 2026 results on July 29

Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) will release its 2026 second quarter results before the markets open on July 29, 2026. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

About Capital Power
Capital Power (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) is one of North America's leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by deep expertise and an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on. We are Powering Change by Changing Power™.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:
 Investor Relations:
Katherine Perron
 		Noreen Farrell
(780) 392-5335 403-461-5236
kperron@capitalpower.com
 		investor@capitalpower.com

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News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

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