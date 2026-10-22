Canopy Growth to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results on November 6, 2026

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "our", "we" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis, will release its financial results for the second quarter fiscal year 2027 ended September 30, 2026, before financial markets open on November 6, 2026.
Following the release of its financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with Luc Mongeau, CEO, and Tom Stewart, CFO, on November 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).
A live audio webcast will be available at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=33326F1E-3AA2-4BF8-B99B-3C39D0250CC7
A replay will be accessible by webcast until 11:59 PM ET on February 4, 2027, at the same URL.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis. With a focus on cultivation excellence, quality, trust, innovation and disciplined execution, Canopy Growth is a consumer-centric company serving patients, consumers and partners alike.
The Company's portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category-defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative cannabis products to consumers across Canada and beyond. It is also Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Spectrum Therapeutics, Abba Medix, Apollo, and Canada House Clinics.
The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.
Guided by its commitment to leadership, excellence, trust and innovation, Canopy Growth is working to shape a future where the plant is trusted for its ability to better lives.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
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Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com
Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com