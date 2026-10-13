Canopy Growth's Smiths Falls Facility Becomes Canada's Only EU GMP-Certified Site Combining Softgel Manufacturing With Primary Packaging of Softgels, Oral Liquids and Dried Cannabis Flower

Certification strengthens Canopy Growth's European growth strategy and expands its integrated EU GMP supply chain
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "our", "we" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis, today announced that its Smiths Falls, Ontario facility ("Smiths Falls") has received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice ("EU GMP") certification for manufacturing and packaging activities from the Tübingen Regional Council ( Regierungspräsidium Tübingen ), Baden-Württemberg's competent medicines regulatory authority in Germany.
Smiths Falls is now the only Canadian cannabis facility with EU GMP certification covering the combined scope of softgel manufacturing and primary packaging of softgels, liquids for internal use and dried cannabis flower. 1
The certification strengthens Canopy Growth's existing end-to-end EU GMP supply chain, connecting Canadian cultivation, manufacturing and packaging with its European distribution network. It expands the Company's certified capabilities for softgel manufacturing and the primary packaging of softgels, liquids for internal use and dried cannabis flower, supporting the supply of patient-ready medical cannabis products to European markets, subject to applicable product and market requirements.
As regulations evolve and patient demand matures across Europe, Canopy Growth's independent and self-contained production capabilities enable it to supply an expanded medical cannabis offering entirely through its own manufacturing and packaging operations.
"We have been deliberate about putting the capabilities in place to win in Europe, from high-quality cultivation and a broader portfolio to experienced commercial leadership," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "This EU GMP certification adds a capability that sets us apart and accelerates our strategy to capture more value across our supply chain. It is a critical step in expanding our presence across European medical cannabis markets, strengthening our ability to serve patients, and driving profitable growth."
The Smiths Falls certification builds on the Company's renewed EU GMP certification at the Kincardine, Ontario facility , the announced expansion of Canadian-grown Spectrum Therapeutics flower into the UK , and the appointment of a German country manager . With this foundation in place, Canopy Growth is focused on accelerating commercial execution across Germany, Poland and the UK, deepening relationships with pharmacies, clinics and healthcare professionals, and expanding product choices for patients.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis. With a focus on cultivation excellence, quality, trust, innovation and disciplined execution, Canopy Growth is a consumer-centric company serving patients, consumers and partners alike.
The Company's portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category-defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative cannabis products to consumers across Canada and beyond. It is also Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Spectrum Therapeutics, Abba Medix, Apollo, and Canada House Clinics.
The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.
Guided by its commitment to leadership, excellence, trust and innovation, Canopy Growth is working to shape a future where the plant is trusted for its ability to better lives.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
1 Based on a review of certificate records in the European Medicines Agency's EudraGMDP database as of October 9, 2026.
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