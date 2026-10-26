Canopy Growth Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "our", "we" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis, today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders convened on September 25, 2026, and adjourned to and reconvened on October 23, 2026 (the "Meeting").
A total of 154,837,897 common shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing 36.60% of the issued and outstanding Shares, were voted in connection with the Meeting by the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders").
All of the matters put forward before the Shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated August 7, 2026 (the "Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite number of votes cast at the Meeting, as further detailed below.
Election of Directors
Each of the directors of the Company's board of directors (the "Board") listed as a nominee in the Proxy Statement were elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholders meeting or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed.
The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
|
Name Of Nominee
|
Votes cast FOR
|
% Votes cast FOR
|
Votes AGAINST
|
% Votes AGAINST
|
David Lazzarato
|
78,059,502
|
87.16 %
|
11,499,873
|
12.84 %
|
Theresa Yanofsky
|
76,020,874
|
84.88 %
|
13,538,500
|
15.12 %
|
Luc Mongeau
|
79,871,589
|
89.18 %
|
9,687,785
|
10.82 %
|
Shan Atkins
|
79,773,303
|
89.07 %
|
9,786,072
|
10.93 %
|
Joseph Bayern
|
79,713,027
|
89.01 %
|
9,846,347
|
10.99 %
Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders also approved the appointment of MNP LLP ("MNP") as the Company's auditor and independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027, and authorized the Board or any responsible committee thereof to fix MNP's remuneration.
Share Consolidation
Shareholders adopted a special resolution authorizing an amendment to the articles of the Company to, among other things, consolidate the Company's issued and outstanding Shares and exchangeable shares of the Company on the basis of a ratio to be determined by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), in its sole discretion, within a range of one post-consolidation share for every five to fifteen outstanding pre-consolidation shares, as more particularly described in the Proxy Statement.
The share consolidation will only be implemented, if at all, upon a determination by the Board that it is in the best interest of the Company and its Shareholders. If the Board does not implement the share consolidation within 12 months of the date of the Meeting, the authority granted to the Board will lapse and be of no further force or effect.
Advance Notice By-Law
Shareholders adopted an ordinary resolution ratifying and approving the adoption of the By-Law No. 2 of the Company, which establishes advance notice and certain other requirements for Shareholders proposing director nominations for Shareholder meetings of the Company, as more particularly described in the Proxy Statement.
Renewal of Omnibus Incentive Plan
Shareholders adopted an ordinary resolution authorizing and approving all unallocated entitlements under the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan, as more particularly described in the Proxy Statement.
Advisory Vote on the Compensation of the Company's Named Executive Officers
Shareholders also adopted an advisory (non-binding) resolution approving the compensation of the Company's named executive officers (the "NEOs"), as more particularly described in the Proxy Statement.
Advisory Vote on the Frequency of Future Votes on the Compensation of the NEOs
In the advisory (non-binding) vote on the frequency of future advisory (non-binding) votes on the compensation of the Company's NEOs, the option to hold a vote every one year received the greatest number of votes from the Shareholders.
For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please consult the Company's Report of Voting Results which was filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca , and the Company's Form 8-K which was filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar on October 23, 2026.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis. With a focus on cultivation excellence, quality, trust, innovation and disciplined execution, Canopy Growth is a consumer-centric company serving patients, consumers and partners alike.
The Company's portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category-defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative cannabis products to consumers across Canada and beyond. It is also Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Spectrum Therapeutics, Abba Medix, Apollo, and Canada House Clinics.
The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.
Guided by its commitment to leadership, excellence, trust and innovation, Canopy Growth is working to shape a future where the plant is trusted for its ability to better lives.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
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Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com
Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com