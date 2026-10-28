Canada's UNI Financial Cooperation Advances Branch Modernization with Infosys Finacle Universal Banker

Network-wide deployment of a cloud-native solution to simplify branch operations and enable more consistent member experiences
- www.finacle.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7C454f11f03d9548fc0a8f08df20540724%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C639265217541081242%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=hQtY147RhDeV%2FAdjROxSo2C9FFj%2Bmqp0sHWzSlJvQho%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), and www.uni.ca%2Fen%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7C454f11f03d9548fc0a8f08df20540724%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C639265217541116719%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=uu30F3TJXnfRZXZLob3XxHPIXsjf7j5Q5%2FdWRkY%2FLVk%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">UNI Financial Cooperation (UNI), a leading financial cooperative in Atlantic Canada, today announced the deployment of www.finacle.com%2Fsolution%2Ffinacle-universal-banker%2F&data=05%7C02%7Ckaylee.lauterbach%40infosys.com%7C454f11f03d9548fc0a8f08df20540724%7C63ce7d592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C639265217541144972%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=rriuW3P%2F8hHFEodkWkVF3u4Y1tCaCJkXOvbXO0kJKig%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Finacle Universal Banker across all UNI branches. The deployment marks an important milestone in UNI's ongoing technology transformation, enabling omnichannel service continuity for members and providing a scalable foundation for continued improvements in efficiency and the member experience.
As part of its branch modernization journey, UNI sought to address fragmented branch operations, to enable a more consistent service across its network. Built around a 'one banker, many roles' approach, the AI-enabled, cloud-native Finacle Universal Banker platform brings multiple branch banking functions into a more unified environment with context-rich, role-agnostic workflows.
With Finacle Universal Banker now deployed across its branch network, UNI can leverage capabilities designed to simplify branch operations and support more connected member experiences, including:
- Unified teller workspace: Provides tellers with a unified, role-agnostic workspace designed to streamline branch transactions.
- Member interaction support: Supports integrated interaction management, helping employees access relevant context when assisting members.
- Configurable operations: Combines an enterprise-scale platform with embedded compliance controls, enabling UNI to adapt and configure workflows while maintaining security.
The deployment builds on UNI's relationship with Infosys Finacle, which began in 2021 with the modernization of UNI's digital banking operations on the cloud. UNI and Infosys Finacle will continue to work closely to optimize the platform as teams gain experience with the new environment and identify opportunities to further improve processes and the member and employee experience.
Eric St-Pierre, Chief Executive Officer, UNI Financial Cooperation, said, "At UNI, our technology transformation has always been about more than implementing new systems. It is about creating the conditions for our employees to serve our members more simply, consistently and effectively. The deployment of Universal Banker represents an important step in that journey. While we continue to work through adjustments and optimize the platform following its introduction earlier this year, we are encouraged by its potential and by what it can enable over time for our employees and our members. We appreciate Infosys Finacle's continued commitment as our teams work together to strengthen the platform and realize its full potential."
Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "Across the globe, financial institutions share the same desire to modernize their branches with faster turnaround times, single-window support for multiple servicing needs and contextual experiences that are simple for both customers and the tellers who serve them. UNI's transformation sets a new benchmark for branch modernization across Canada. We are committed to helping Canadian financial institutions drive banking modernization through the Finacle solution across the stack from channels to composable banking business engines."
About UNI Financial Cooperation
With $5.3 billion in assets and 1,100 employees, UNI Financial Cooperation, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, is a major economic player that contributes actively to a thriving, growing economy in New Brunswick and beyond. UNI is proud to help its members and clients fulfil their dreams and is committed to values of responsiveness, courage, mutual aid, humanity and integrity. For more information, see www.uni.ca.
About Infosys Finacle
Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.
About Infosys
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 59 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognized as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.
Safe Harbor
Certain statements in this release, including those concerning our future events, future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance and our offerings and collaborations are "forward looking statements" intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company, our industry, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, and certain other matters. These forward-looking statements are subject to substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, particularly in the United States, our Environmental, Social, Governance ("ESG") vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity and capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, cybersecurity matters, the outcome of pending litigation and the US government investigation, and the effect of current and future tariffs. These and additional factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. In light of these and other uncertainties, you should not conclude that the results or outcomes referred to in any of the forward-looking statements will be achieved. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.
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