Broadcom Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, December 11, 2025

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, today announced it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results and business outlook on Thursday, December 11, 2025 after the close of the market. Broadcom's management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day to discuss these results and business outlook.

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Time: 2:00 PM (PT); 5:00 PM (ET)

Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed live online in the Investors section of the Broadcom website at https://investors.broadcom.com

Replay: An audio replay of the conference call can be accessed for one year through the Investors section of Broadcom's website at https://investors.broadcom.com.

About Broadcom Inc.
Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor, enterprise software and security solutions. Broadcom's category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including cloud, data center, networking, broadband, wireless, storage, industrial, and enterprise software. Our solutions include service provider and enterprise networking and storage, mobile device and broadband connectivity, mainframe, cybersecurity, and private and hybrid cloud infrastructure. Broadcom is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, go to https://www.broadcom.com.

Contact:
Broadcom Inc.
Ji Yoo
Investor Relations
650-427-6000
investor.relations@broadcom.com
