Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joint Broker

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited as Joint Broker with immediate effect

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

"We are delighted to have appointed Panmure Gordon as Joint Broker. They have a wealth of expertise in mining and the lithium space, and we look forward to working with them as we progress our work programmes across our portfolio of assets."

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited+44 (0) 1624 639 396
Charlie FitzRoy, CEO
Denham Eke, Finance Director
Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)
James Biddle/Roland Cornish		+44 20 7628 3396
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)+44 20 7886 2500
John Prior
Hugh Rich
Shard Capital (Joint Broker)+44 207 186 9927
Damon Heath
Isabella Pierre
Red Cloud (North American Broker)+1 416 803 3562
Joe Fars
Tavistock (PR)+ 44 20 7920 3150
Nick Elwes
Adam Baynes		braddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

As previously announced in a press release on 16 January 2022, the Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.2 Mt at an average grade of 891 ppm Li and 3.5% K for a total of 100 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.3 Mt at an average grade of 694 ppm Li and 3.2% K for a total of 271 kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 to 1,300 Mt of material grading between 600 to 850 ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 6 Mt LCE.

The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Ventures exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE:Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751272/Bradda-Head-Lithium-Ltd-Announces-Appointment-of-Joint-Broker

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium LimitedTSXV:BHLIBattery Metals Investing
BHLI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Bradda Head Lithium (TSXV:BHLI)

Bradda Head Lithium Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Director Dealings

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Director Dealings

Director Dealings

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that it was notified on 13 April 2023 that Galloway Limited, indirectly wholly owned by one of its directors, Jim Mellon, purchased shares in the Company on the open market at 4.5pence per share, as detailed below

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo

Acquisition of Inlier Claims at San Domingo Pegmatite District

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired 100% of three (3) inlier lode claims (see map below) in the middle of its Central San Domingo claim block, in Arizona

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Issue of Options

Issue of Options

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, announces that it has issued options, subject to approval of the Stock Option Plan at the next AGM as detailed below, ("Options") to certain of the Company's Directors and Operational Team (together the "Recipients

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results

San Domingo Pegmatite District Drilling Results Continue to Demonstrate High Grade Intersections of Mineralised Lithium Pegmatites in Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head", "Bradda", "BHL" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is pleased to announce further significant intercepts of high grade lithium bearing minerals at multiple locations from the second set of assay results from its maiden diamond core drilling programme at the Company's 23km2 San Domingo pegmatite district in Arizona. This is a continuation of the first extensive drilling campaign undertaken at San Domingo since the 1950's and is the maiden programme under BHL. Lithium bearing minerals (spodumene and some lepidolite) have been identified in c.60% of the total holes completed and importantly the programme has only tested just over 1% of the 23km2 that Bradda holds in Arizona

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Settlement of Claim Dispute with Arizona Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Settlement of Claim Dispute with Arizona Lithium

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or "BHL" or "The Company") the North America-focused lithium development group wishes to announce that mediation initiated by Bradda Head in 2021 (and as disclosed in the Company's AIM Admission Document, which can be located on the Company's website at www.braddaheadltd.com, and in the Company's Listing Application for purposes of its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, which can be located on the Company's profile on www.sedar.com) has concluded and resulted in execution of a final binding confidential settlement agreement and mutual release (the "Settlement Agreement") concerning a dispute regarding certain federal unpatented mining claims located in Mohave County, Arizona (U.S.A.) with Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX: AZL, AZLOA, OTC: AZLAF) ("Arizona Lithium", "AZL"), formerly Hawkstone Mining Limited

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kiplin Metals Seeks Geophysical Permits for the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSX-V: KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to declare that its consultants, Grander Exploration, will be applying for the required exploration permits for the Company's summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) uranium project in northwestern Saskatchewan.

The CLR property belonging to the Company is encircled by F3 ("F3") Uranium Corp.'s (formerly Fission 3.0) high-profile Paterson Lake North (PLN) project. F3 announced the discovery of the JR high-grade uranium zone in November 2022, with reported intersections (refer to F3 press release dated Feb. 6, 2023) in drill hole PLN22-038, consisting of 11.0 meters averaging 4.20 percent triuranium octoxide, including a 4.5-meter interval averaging 9.8 percent U3O8, indicating the existence of the newest basement-hosted uranium deposit in Athabasca, similar to Fission Uranium Corp.'s Triple R uranium deposit.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration Plans, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. Update on Lithium Exploration Plans, James Bay Region, Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 2023 prospecting program at its Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") located in the James Bay Region of the Province of Quebec, Canada. The focus of the program is to explore for lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites by way of systematic prospecting, geological mapping and geochemical sampling (the "Program").

2023 Exploration Plansat Hydra

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Begins Trading on the OTCQB

Brunswick Exploration Begins Trading on the OTCQB

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC") in New York, under the symbol "BRWXF''. The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its symbol "BRW".

Killian Charles, President and CEO, commented: "As one of the largest lithium grassroot exploration company in the Americas, the new listing on the OTC will allow a broader group of investors to participate in our lithium exploration strategy and Brunswick Exploration will benefit from the improved visibility and trading liquidity for U.S. institutional and retail investors."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Beyond Minerals Appoints Lawrence Tsang as V.P. Exploration

Beyond Minerals Appoints Lawrence Tsang as V.P. Exploration

Beyond Minerals Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Minerals") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Lawrence Tsang PGeo. as Vice President Exploration.

Lawrence Tsang currently serves as the Senior Geologist of Ascot Resources Ltd. and the Technical Advisor and a co-founder of Tailwinds Exploration Corp., a private exploration company based in British Columbia. Mr. Tsang has more than 15 years of experience in the mining and metals industries in North America and has administered numerous grassroots and advanced projects for both private and public companies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Commences Test Well and Completes DH-1A Drill Hole at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Commences Test Well and Completes DH-1A Drill Hole at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to report that the Company has commenced drilling of its Dissolved Mineral Resource Exploration (DMRE) test well TW-1 and successfully completed DMRE borehole DH-1A as part of a Phase 2 expanded characterization drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

ACME's project area is contiguous and adjacent to the northwest of Albemarle's lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley which has been in operation since 1966, and the only currently producing lithium brine plant in the United States.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports continued positive lithium brine results at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina including a 178 m * section with results ranging from 241 to 340 mgl lithium (*no sample was collected from 30 m of this interval) from the seventh diamond drill hole of the current program.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

"These new results demonstrate the continuity of concentrated lithium brines within our exploration area and expands the area known to host lithium brines to the northwest. We have been pleased by the extensive vertical column of concentrated brines intersected to date in the core of our basin. The drill program has confirmed the original geophysical interpretation for conductive brine aquifers very well, providing confidence in the potential for future drilling on the extensive untested portions of the geophysical anomaly to continue to potentially extend our zone of lithium-rich brines." stated Miles Rideout , V.P. of Exploration.

The results of the brine analyses for holes seven and eight are shown in Table 1, as well as the type of sample collected, and the respective intervals from which brine was recovered. The ninth and final hole of the program was recently completed and laboratory analytical results are pending.

Rincon West Project and Program Details

The Rincon West Project, located west and north of Rio Tinto's adjacent Rincon Project, covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin. Figure 1 presents a map of the Rincon West property showing the positions of the nine permitted and completed exploration holes from this program (see  News Releases dated July 13, 2022 , October 3, 2022 , October 25, 2022 and January 26, 2023 ). The map in Figure 1 displays the drill locations overlaid on the conductive zones delineated with TEM geophysics (see May 2, 2022 News Release ; Note: the easternmost property extension was acquired after the completion of the TEM survey and therefore shows no geophysics results).

Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists. Drill holes RW-DDH-007 and RW-DDH-008 were executed with diamond drilling (HQ-diameter), permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations and recovery of brine samples where possible. Argentina Lithium's preferred method for brine sampling deploys a 'single packer' sampling unit during drilling. The packer sampling method allows the recovery of brine samples at specific depths while sealing the hole at the top and bottom of the interval. For single packer sampling, an inflatable seal closes the top of the interval; the lower limit of drilling represents the bottom of the interval. In certain instances, double packer sampling is conducted following the completion of drilling. In this case, inflatable seals are employed to close both the top and bottom of the sample interval. The maximum span of double packer sampling is limited to less than 4 m by the height of the drill mast and other equipment limitations.

Table 1:  Interval data and results of brines analyses for lithium, potassium, and magnesium for drill holes RW-DDH-007 and RW-DDH-008

Sample interval (m)

Sample Method

Li

K

Mg

Density

From

To

Thickness


(mg/litre)

(g/ml)

RW-DDH-007




113

143

30

Single packer

197

3591

1910

1.121

143

167

24

Single packer

278

5475

2378

1.171

167

191

24

Single packer

286

5691

2415

1.171

191

212

21

Single packer

297

5793

2529

1.176

212

230

18

Single packer

285

5486

2470

1.170

230

248

18

Single packer

271

5174

2351

1.160

266

284

18

Single packer

241

4446

2147

1.139

296

321

25

Single packer

340

6460

2863

1.192

141

144

3

Double packer

291

5438

2551

1.166

156

159

3

Double packer

264

4950

2297

1.153

168

171

3

Double packer

285

5314

2511

1.164

180

183

3

Double packer

280

5217

2419

1.158

RW-DDH-008




80

98

18

Single packer

1.001

98

113

15

Single packer

42

67

1.002

110

125

15

Single packer

57

943

1046

1.040

140

155

15

Single packer

312

5629

2861

1.180

182

197

15

Single packer

228

4044

2042

1.136

197

212

15

Single packer

355

6148

3088

1.195

*Both drill holes were inclined vertically; the salar strata are believed to be flat lying resulting in reported intervals approximating true thickness.

Table 2:  Collar and maximum depth information for RW-DDH-007 and RW-DDH-008

Hole ID

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Depth


UTM Zone 19S (WGS84)

(m)

(deg.)

(deg.)

(m)

RW-DDH-007

681453

7337379

3775

n/a

90

347.0

RW-DDH-008

680688

7337736

3781

n/a

90

323.0

Observations regarding RW-DDH-007

RW-DDH-007 is an in-fill hole in the south-central portion of the basin. From near surface to 66 m depth, sandy units were crossed with gravel and clay beds. Sulphate minerals appear in the sedimentary sequence below 66 m , with particularly high concentration between 90 and 116 m depths. Fine-to-medium sandy units extended from 116 to 191 m , with layers of clay, sulphates and fine gravels observed infrequently. Basement clasts were also observed sporadically at some levels. From 191 to 215 m depth, a unit of coarse-to-medium sands was intersected.  Ignimbrites with little fracturing were intersected between 215 and 285 m depths. From 285 m to the bottom of the hole, what are interpreted as basement units with varying degrees of alteration and silicification were intersected. The hole was terminated at 347 m depth in argillic-altered granite.

Observations regarding RW-DDH-008

RW-DDH-008 extends drilling to the northwest and infills an undrilled area between holes RW-DDH-005 and 006.  Gravels and sands were drilled in the top 26 m of this hole, underlain by 6 m of weakly-cemented volcanic tuff. Sandy units resumed at 32 m , initially with a large amount of organic material, and with sulphates beginning at 37 m depth. A silt layer with clay was crossed between 40 and 62 m . Fine sands with coarse gravel layers were intersected between 62 and 83 m , extending to 86 m with poorly consolidated sands. There follow 5 m of sands in a clay matrix, and from 91 to 122 m , coarse-to-medium sands containing basement clasts. From 122 to 182 m , another coarse-to-medium sandy unit was crossed exhibiting ignimbrite clasts and very infrequent clay layers. The hole crossed ignimbrite with little fracturing between 182 and 277 m depth. The underlying transition showed 1.5 m of breccia with angular basement clasts, followed by quartzite basement. The uppermost 30 m of basement displays fractures filled with pyrite, hematite and chlorite. The drill was stopped at 323 m in quartzite basement with little fracturing.

All core samples recovered by drilling were retained for geologic logging. An extensive selection of samples has been sent for brine recovery testing at an independent laboratory. This analysis remains pending.

Analyses and QA/QC

Samples of brine were submitted for analysis to Alex Stewart International Argentina S.A. ("Alex Stewart"), the local subsidiary of Alex Stewart International, an ISO 9001:2008 certified laboratory, with ISO 17025:2005 certification for the analysis of lithium, potassium and other elements. Alex Stewart employed Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectrometry ("ICP-OES") as the analytical technique for the primary constituents of interest, including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Measurements in the field included pH, electrical conductivity, temperature and density. The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequence. For the holes RW-DDH-007 and 008 reported herein, the blank (2) and duplicate (2) samples reported within the acceptable range.   A single low-grade and either a medium-grade or high-grade reference standard sample was included within the submitted samples for each hole.  The low-grade reference standard analyses were above 3 standard deviations (SD) with between 2.0 and 8.6 relative percent difference (RPD) from the best value; the medium grade reference standard inserted into the hole RW-DDH-007 sample sequence was within 2 SD below the best value with 0.75 RPD; the high-grade reference standard inserted into the hole RW-DDH-008 sample sequence returned less than 3 SD below the best value with a 2.46 RPD.

Qualified Person

David Terry , Ph.D., P.Geo. is the Company's Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Terry is responsible for oversight of the Company's early-stage exploration at the Rincon West property.  The disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Terry.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"
_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of COVID-19; risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's public disclosure documents for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-further-delineates-concentrated-lithium-brine-zone-at-rincon-west-project-301804699.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kiplin Metals Seeks Geophysical Permits for the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2023

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Copper Investing

Teck Reports Unaudited First Quarter Results for 2023

Oil and Gas Investing

VOPAK AND ALTAGAS FORM A NEW JOINT VENTURE FOR LARGE-SCALE LPG AND BULK LIQUIDS EXPORT TERMINAL IN PRINCE RUPERT, CANADA

Resource Investing

Mt Thirsty Mineral Resource Increases By Over 145%

Graphite Investing

Scoping Study Shows Outstanding Investment Case For Collie Graphite BAM Facility

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Gold Investing

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX: IPT) – Trading Halt

×