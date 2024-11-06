Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces Receipt of Drill Permit for the Paso de Sico Property at its Rincon West Lithium Project

Astral’s Group Gold Mineral Resource Increases to 1.46Moz with Updated Feysville MRE

Ashburton Mineralisation Expands as Project Delivers Wide and High-grade Uranium Drill Results

Vertex Minerals Limited Quarterly Activities Report

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Greenland's First Spodumene Pegmatite in Major Evolved Pegmatite Field

JZR Gold Provides Update on Vila Nova Gold Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Adisyn

AI1:AU

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Mawson Finland Limited

MFL:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Rare Earths Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Critica Limited

Best Intersection – 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO from Latest Jupiter Drilling

The Board of Critica Limited (Critica or the Company) is pleased to announce the latest results from resource drilling targeting high-grade zones at Jupiter, which forms part of the Company’s flagship Brothers REE Project.

The drilling program was designed to increase drilling density in the high-grade zones of Jupiter, to provide enhanced certainty in the continuity of this mineralisation. The assay results in this announcement firmly validate this high- grade continuity and include the best recorded intersection to date from Critica’s drilling of the Jupiter discovery.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Record-breaking intersection of 67m @ 3,074 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO), with hole ending in mineralisation (JPAC088).
  • Infill drilling reaffirms that Jupiter hosts large and consistent zones of mineralisation grading at over 2,000ppm TREO, with drilling density now at 250m x 250m in these high-grade zones.
  • Thorium and uranium content remains consistently very low.
  • Density measurements are being taken from the seven diamond core holes drilled in the recent program, which are also expected to provide valuable geological data for the maiden resource estimate.
  • Assays are pending for the remaining 163 holes of the resource infill drilling program at Jupiter, with the maiden resource estimate on track for release by the end of the year..

Managing Director, Philippa Leggat, commented:

“We chose to increase drilling density in the high-grade zones of Jupiter to further improve confidence in the continuity of this mineralisation, ahead of our maiden resource estimate for the Brothers Project. This set of assay results have readily demonstrated this continuity.

“It’s also incredible to see our flagship project delivering another record-breaking drill intersection, this time being 67m @ 3,074 ppm TREO. This phenomenal hole (JPAC088) ended in mineralisation – even after using all drill rods we were still in rare earth mineralisation at 99 metres.

“Our outstanding technical team continue to demonstrate that Jupiter hosts consistent, high-grade rare earth mineralisation over tens of kilometres confirming the potential of Jupiter and the Brothers Project to host one of the largest clay-hosted rare earth discoveries in Australia.

“With aircore and diamond drilling complete, and final assays pending, we are well positioned to provide a detailed and high-quality dataset to our independent geologists for preparation of our maiden resource estimate. We also have several laboratories working on all aspects of our comprehensive metallurgical program, with successful beneficiation outcomes being our first goal.

“Despite existing cyclical pricing challenges in the rare earth market we have recently seen a meaningful uptick in the NdPr price, affirming our confidence that the long-term fundamentals of the rare earth market remain strong. The world is going to continue to use motors – they need permanent magnets which require rare earths. Combustion engines, electric engines, drones – the list of uses for permanent magnets is long and their uses are pervasive. Being in Australia, we are also well-positioned to benefit from the array of geopolitical factors influencing the global rare earth supply chain.

“Critica’s strategy is to take advantage of the rare earth price cycle by rapidly advancing our flagship asset in what we believe to be a temporarily low price environment. We are well-funded and focused on the ongoing addition of intrinsic value to Jupiter and the Brothers Project.

“It’s an exciting phase of the project. Our objectives are clear and we look forward to updating shareholders as we continue to achieve key milestones.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Critica Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:crirare earth explorationrare earth investingrare earth stocks
The Conversation (0)
Allup Silica Limited

Pink Bark: Rare Earth, Kaolin and Uranium Potential

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to announce recent exploration results from its Pink Bark Project in southern WA has demonstrated the project’s potential for rare earth elements (REE), uranium, graphite and kaolin mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
ChemX Materials

September 2024 Quarterly Activities Report

ChemX Materials Limited (ASX:CMX) (ChemX or the Company), an Australian high purity critical materials company, is pleased to present its September 2024 quarterly report. The Company is developing its 100%- owned, HiPurA® process to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) in Perth, Western Australia along with its High Purity Manganese (HPM) Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Heavy Rare Earths

Reconaissance Sampling Highlights Potential for Rare Earths and Scandium at Radium Hill

Heavy Rare Earths Limited (“HRE” or “the Company”) announces assay results from initial reference sampling at its Radium Hill project in South Australia. The Company recently announced it had acquired an 80% initial interest in the uranium rights on three projects from Havilah Resources Limited (Figure 1) (refer to ASX announcement 21 October 2024). These rights extend to rare earths (REE) and scandium (Sc) at Radium Hill.

Keep reading...Show less
CuFe Ltd

Strategic Copper and Gold Alliance for Tennant Creek

CuFe Limited (CuFe), Emmerson Resources Limited (Emmerson) and Tennant Minerals Limited (Tennant) (the Parties) are pleased to announce they have entered into a landmark Strategic Alliance Agreement to investigate the potential for development of a single, multi-user processing facility for Copper, Gold and Critical Metals for their Mineral Resources and recent high-grade exploration discoveries in the Tennant Creek region of the Northern Territory (see Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Ucore Continues to Advance its US DoD Demonstration Project towards Louisiana REE Commercialization

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to update on its US$4 million Other Transaction Agreement (the "OTA") with the US Department of Defense (the "DoD"). The work is taking place at the Company's Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") in Kingston, Ontario, utilizing its 52-Stage RapidSX™ Demonstration Plant ("Demo Plant") for the separation of mixed heavy and light rare earth elements ("REE") from a mixed rare earth oxide ("MREO").

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/227691_figure1.jpg_550.jpg

Figure 1 - Ucore's 52-stage RapidSX™ Commercial Demo Plant in Kingston, Ontario (upper) and its Developing Louisiana SMC in Alexandria, Louisiana (lower)

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Business handshake.

St. George Signs MOU with SKI HongKong for Araxa Niobium Project

St. George Mining (ASX:SGQ) said on Monday (October 21) that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) with global steel materials trading house SKI HongKong for a potential strategic partnership to advance the Araxa niobium-rare earths project, located in Brazil.

“The MoU establishes a general framework for collaboration on marketing, offtake and financing aspects of the project with the aim of progressing feasibility studies for a mine development,” the company said.

St. George announced plans to acquire Araxa in August, and shareholders voted in favor of the deal on October 8. Currently the company is working on the final steps required to complete the transaction.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

MBK’s Saudi JV Wins Exploration License in Saudi Arabia

Completion of Capital Raising

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK) – Trading Halt

Related News

copper investing

MBK’s Saudi JV Wins Exploration License in Saudi Arabia

cleantech investing

Completion of Capital Raising

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Completes Institutional Component of Entitlement Offer

gold investing

Metal Hawk Limited (ASX: MHK) – Trading Halt

Resource Investing

Exploration Program Commences at Virka

Uranium Investing

Auking Wins Bid for Saudi Gold Exploration Licence

Uranium Investing

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Facing Tight Supply, Pent-up Demand — Plus AI, Election Impact

×