Bell named Canada's most valuable telecom brand

- Bell ranks sixth among Canada's most valuable brands in Kantar's BrandZ 2026 ranking
Bell today announced it has been named Canada's most valuable telecom brand in Kantar's BrandZ 2026 Most Valuable Brands ranking, released today. This recognition adds to the list of recent national and international Brand accolades Bell has received.
At the heart of Bell's brand is its purpose of connecting Canadians to each other and the world by investing in the networks, technologies and experiences that bring them closer to the people, possibilities and experiences that shape their lives. From world-class fibre and 5G networks to next-generation AI and powerful media content experiences, Bell is delivering more innovative ways for Canadians to stay connected, informed and entertained while creating lasting brand value.
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"Being named Canada's most valuable telecom brand is a powerful reflection of the connection we've built with Canadians and the trust they place in Bell. We earn that trust every day by putting our customers first, investing in the country's best networks, and continually innovating to create better experiences. For Bell, Connection is everything. This recognition shows our strategy is working and inspires us to keep building a stronger Bell for the future."
- Devorah Lithwick, SVP, Chief Brand Officer, Bell
Kantar BrandZ assesses brand value by combining financial data and extensive brand equity research, offering an in-depth view of over 22,000 brands in 54 markets.
About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
About Kantar: Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business. We deliver the intelligence needed to power brand growth in the AI era. We provide the signals that help organisations act quickly and confidently. We empower brands to make effective marketing decisions based on predictive evidence. And we help them craft powerful growth strategies rooted in the connection between consumers, brands and enterprise value. All this is powered by our uniquely robust human and synthetic data, our unrivalled IP, our AI-native platform and the team of global brand experts that bring this all together.
About Kantar BrandZ: Kantar BrandZ is the global currency when assessing brand value, quantifying the contribution of brands to business' financial performance. Kantar's annual global and local brand valuation rankings combine rigorously analysed financial data, with extensive brand equity research. Since 1998, BrandZ has shared brand-building insights with business leaders based on interviews with 4.6 million consumers, for 22,392 brands in 54 markets. Discover more about Kantar BrandZ here.
1Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Patricia Garcia
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Krishna Somers
krishna.somers@bell.ca
SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)
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