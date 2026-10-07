Bell introduces ahlo 2: More features. More style. More value.

- Bell's exclusive smartphone returns with bigger display, upgraded camera, and breakthrough battery life at exceptional value
Bell today announced the launch of the new ahlo 2, the next generation of its exclusive smartphone brand, offering Canadians a stylish device with upgraded features, dependable performance and exceptional value.
Delivering major improvements across display technology, camera capabilities and battery performance, ahlo 2 features a large 6.9-inch eye-comfort display, an advanced 50 MP camera system and Android 16. Its powerful 5,200 mAh battery provides up to a day and a half of typical use, up to seven days in e-reader mode, and fast charging that gets users from 0% to 50% power in approximately 38 minutes.
Available exclusively through Bell, Virgin Plus and participating retailers, ahlo 2 launches with a retail price of $335, with financing available from $10 per month through SmartPay. Bell also offers a custom-designed protective case and 30W fast charger bundle for just $39.99, giving customers an affordable way to protect and power their new device.
Created to deliver strong everyday performance and lasting value, ahlo 2 gives customers more choice in a smartphone designed to fit their needs and budget.
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"Representing a significant leap forward in design, display technology and overall performance, ahlo 2 delivers features typically associated with higher-priced smartphones at a price point that's accessible to more Canadians. Featuring a larger immersive display, enhanced camera capabilities, and remarkable battery performance that can last for days in e-reader mode, it offers outstanding value for customers seeking more from their device without the premium price tag."
- Steve Karan, Vice President, Wireless Product & Logistics, Bell
To learn more ahlo 2, please visit ahlo.ca.
About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Patricia Garcia
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Krishna Somers
krishna.somers@bell.ca
SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)
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