- Nominations now open until December 18 for grants supporting newcomers to Canada, with a call for submissions from coast to coast
Bell today announced that nominations for Bell Inbound Assist are now open until December 18, 2026. Now entering its fourth year, the program recognizes and supports community organizations that help newcomers to Canada build connections and feel welcome, including through the power of basketball and sport.
This year, Bell is asking Canadians from every province and territory to take part. Since the program launched in 2023, many nominations have come from Ontario, and Bell wants to shine a light on the organizations welcoming newcomers across the country, from large urban centres to smaller communities.
Anyone can nominate a deserving organization or community centre at bellinboundassist.ca. Four selected organizations will each receive a $40,000 Bell Inbound Assist grant.
"Sport has a unique ability to bring people together, break down barriers and create an immediate sense of belonging. For someone building a new life in Canada, that connection can make a powerful and positive difference. Through Bell Inbound Assist, we're proud to support the community organizations helping newcomers to Canada feel welcome and build relationships. We're inviting Canadians from coast to coast to help us find and celebrate the organizations making a difference in their community."
– Devorah Lithwick, Chief Brand Officer, Bell Canada
Why connection matters
For newcomers, connection is everything: to a community, to neighbours, to opportunity and to the people who make a new country feel like home. Sport can be a powerful catalyst, creating a shared experience that brings people together across languages, backgrounds and cultures. Bell Inbound Assist builds on Bell's commitment to connecting Canadians by supporting organizations that help newcomers build meaningful ties to their new communities.
Looking back at past years
Bell Inbound Assist launched in November 2023 as a three-year collaboration between Bell and the Toronto Raptors alongside the team's charitable foundation. In year one, Canadians were invited to nominate community organizations welcoming newcomers through basketball, and a $100,000 grant was awarded to Play Forever in Toronto, ON.
In year two (2024), Bell Inbound Assist offered three $30,000 grants to organizations supporting newcomers through sport, with nominations open from November 20 to December 19, 2024. The recipients were Smile for Sache (Toronto, ON), Motivaction Jeunesse (Québec City, QC) and the Muslim Women's Summer Basketball League (Toronto, ON). Smile for Sache also received a $25,000 top-up grant, for a total of $55,000.
In year three (2025), the program expanded its search to include community centres, again offering three $30,000 grants, with nominations open from November 18 to December 18, 2025. The recipients were Asian Roots Collective (Toronto, ON), Scadding Court Community Centre (Toronto, ON) and Pacific Community Resources Society (Vancouver, BC).
How to nominate
Nominations are open until December 18, 2026. To nominate an organization or learn more, visit bellinboundassist.ca.
About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Patricia Garcia
patricia.garcia@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca
SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)
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