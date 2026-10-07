Bell brings fibre Internet to Big and Little Tancook Islands

Bell today announced the completion of a major broadband infrastructure project, delivered in collaboration with the Government of Nova Scotia, that will bring high-speed fibre Internet access to approximately 184 homes and businesses on Big and Little Tancook Islands, helping connect one of Nova Scotia's most remote island communities to new opportunities for work, education, healthcare and economic growth. The project connects the islands directly to Bell's fibre network through an innovative subsea fibre deployment in the Blandford area.
To make the project possible, Bell deployed approximately 7 kilometres of submarine fibre cable and built an additional 8 kilometres of fibre infrastructure on the islands. The result is a direct fibre connection for a community that has traditionally relied on a mix of fixed wireless and satellite technologies for Internet access.
"Reliable fibre Internet can transform opportunities for island communities. Working closely with the Government of Nova Scotia and Build Nova Scotia, we delivered an innovative subsea fibre project that will help residents and businesses on Big and Little Tancook Islands stay connected and thrive. This project highlights how collaboration between government and the private sector can help bring advanced connectivity to communities and make a meaningful difference. "
- Mark McDonald, EVP and Chief Technology Officer, Bell
"Through the Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative, led by Build Nova Scotia, we are pleased to see this undersea fibre project come to fruition with our partners. The service will provide Tancook Islands residents, visitors, and businesses with greater access to essential services and opportunities, helping to strengthen and support this coastal community. The initiative has provided reliable high-speed internet access to nearly 100 per cent of Nova Scotians through a mix of providers and technologies. We believe Nova Scotia is the first province or territory in Canada to reach this level of coverage—a milestone we're proud to achieve."
- Fred Tilley, Minister of Public Works, Government of Nova Scotia
Bell continues to invest in advanced communications infrastructure across Atlantic Canada, expanding access to high-speed fibre Internet in rural, coastal and underserved communities while supporting economic growth and digital inclusion across the region.
About Bell
Bell is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Build Nova Scotia
Led by Build Nova Scotia, the Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative was established in 2018 with an investment of $193 million for the independent Nova Scotia Internet Funding Trust. To date, the trust has invested close to $186 million, leveraging an additional $197 million from other funders, including $146 million from the private sector. The Province invested an additional $8.5million for the Satellite Internet Service Rebate Program, also administered by the trust. For more information, visit the Internet for Nova Scotia Initiative | Build Nova Scotia
Media inquiries:
Éliane Légaré, Bell Canada
media@bell.ca
Kelly Rose, Build Nova Scotia
media@buildns.ca
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca
SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)
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