Bell announces new $10 million investment for mental health in Canada

- Bell's latest commitment to Canadian mental health initiatives in 2027 brings Bell Let's Talk investment to $205 million since 2010
- Bell Let's Talk Day returns January 26, 2027, encouraging Canadians to take a moment for mental health through simple, everyday actions
As Canadians prepare to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10 during Mental Illness Awareness Week (October 5-11) in Canada, Bell today announced a new $10 million commitment to support mental health initiatives across Canada through 2027, bringing its total commitment to $205 million since the launch of Bell Let's Talk in 2010.
A day dedicated to mental health awareness, acceptance and action, the 17th annual Bell Let's Talk Day will take place on January 26, 2027.
Building on the theme of taking a moment for mental health introduced during last year's campaign, Bell Let's Talk Day 2027 will encourage Canadians to move beyond awareness and embrace simple, everyday actions that can help strengthen mental well-being. Drawing upon evidence-based research and informed by the expertise of Bell Let's Talk partner the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), this year's campaign highlights practical actions that can help reduce stress, foster resilience and contribute to better mental health over time. Canadians will be encouraged to:
- Move their body
- Play and be creative
- Practice mindful breathing
- Show gratitude
- Connect with others
- Show kindness
"Real progress in mental health happens when awareness is matched with action. Through Bell's 2027 commitment of $10 million, we are proud to continue supporting the organizations and programs that are making a lasting difference in communities across Canada."
- Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada
"Since 2010, Canadians have helped make Bell Let's Talk Day a catalyst for a national mental health movement, transforming the conversation around mental health and inspiring millions of people to speak openly, seek support and show up for one another. As we look ahead to 17th Bell Let's Talk Day on January 26, 2027, we're reminding Canadians that meaningful change often begins with a simple moment. Whether it's checking in on a friend, making time for self-care or offering a listening ear, small actions can have a lasting impact. At a time when many Canadians are navigating uncertainty and change, Bell Let's Talk Day is an opportunity to prioritize our well-being, strengthen our resilience and explore practical ways to take care of ourselves and each other."
- Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let's Talk
Visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to download the Bell Let's Talk toolkit and Conversation Guides and share your own actions using #BellLetsTalk.
About Bell Let's Talk
The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let's Talk has a vision of a Canada where everyone can get the mental health support they need to flourish – and is a driver of Bell for Better. Since its launch in 2010, Bell Let's Talk has made more than 1,700 investments to organizations providing mental health services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers, and other care and research organizations. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.
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SOURCE Bell Canada (MTL)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/06/c1410.html