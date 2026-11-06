Bausch Health's Gastroenterology Business, Salix, to Present New Data on Cirrhosis Trends and Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis at The Liver Meeting® 2026

Bausch Health's Gastroenterology Business, Salix, to Present New Data on Cirrhosis Trends and Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis at The Liver Meeting® 2026

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC)(TSX: BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, will present a research poster at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases' The Liver Meeting® 2026, November 5–9 in Denver, Colorado. The study highlights the substantial mortality and rehospitalization among patients hospitalized with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH).

The study, "Clinical Burden and Outcomes in a Large Real-World Cohort of Patients Hospitalized with Severe Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis," evaluated 1,630 adults in the United States. Estimated overall survival at 12 months was 62.0%. Rehospitalization occurred in 31.4% of patients within 30 days of discharge and was estimated at 69.1% by 12 months; the estimated liver transplantation rate at 12 months was 8.5%1.

This study underscores the growing burden of liver disease and the need for improved management strategies and effective therapies for severe AH.

"The findings of this study highlight the substantial burden of advanced liver disease and the urgent unmet need facing patients hospitalized with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis," said Jonathan Sadeh, M.D., M.Sc., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Head of R&D, Bausch Health. "Generating real-world evidence is essential to better understanding patients' needs and informing research priorities as we work toward improving outcomes for people living with serious liver disease."

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetic, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical businesses in the world and has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases for more than 35 years. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

References

  1. Jesudian A, Voegel A, Gagnon-Sanschagrin P, et al. Clinical burden and outcomes in a large real-world cohort of patients hospitalized with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis. Poster 3154 presented at: The Liver Meeting® 2026; November 5–9, 2026; Denver, CO

© 2026 Salix Pharmaceuticals or its affiliates.

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