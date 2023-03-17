The Conversation (0)
Ballard Power Systems
TSX:BLDP
Ballard is a world leader in proton exchange membrane fuel cell, power system development, and commercialization. The company's principal business is the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications), material handling, and stationary power generation. Sales are concentrated in the U.S., Europe, and China.
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.