Ballard Power Systems

TSX:BLDP

Ballard is a world leader in proton exchange membrane fuel cell, power system development, and commercialization. The company's principal business is the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of PEM fuel cell products for a variety of applications, focusing on power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus, truck, rail, and marine applications), material handling, and stationary power generation. Sales are concentrated in the U.S., Europe, and China.