Axon to Release Third Quarter 2026 Earnings on November 5, 2026

AXON (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on November 5, 2026. AXON will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. ET that same day.
The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com. An archived replay will be available after the call ends.
Upcoming Conference Participation
The Company also announced that Axon will participate in the following upcoming conferences. If applicable, events will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com.
- 2026 Deutsche Bank's Global Space and Defense Tech Summit - November 17
- 2026 RBC Capital Markets Global TIMT Conference - November 18
- 7th Annual Needham Virtual Tech Week - November 19
- 2026 UBS Global Technology and AI Conference - December 2
- Nasdaq's 55th London Investor Conference - December 9
About Axon
AXON (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology supporting state, local, federal and international public safety agencies with technology designed to Protect Life. Complementing its mission, AXON's growing Enterprise market focuses on protecting critical infrastructure and frontline workers across multiple industries including corporate security, hospitality, retail and healthcare. Founder-led since 1993, AXON builds products with transparency and responsibility. From TASER energy devices to today's connected network of hardware - including cameras, drones, and robotics - cloud software, sensors, and AI-tools, the AXON Ecosystem helps seamlessly protect people and places when it matters most. To ensure these technologies align with community expectations, AXON's independent Ethics & Equity Advisory Council guides the ethical, inclusive, and accountable design of its products and services. Learn more about the EEAC and AXON's Responsible Innovation framework at Axon Responsibility.
Non-Axon trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Axon, Axon Ecosystem, TASER, the Delta Logo and the Axon + Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.
Please visit https://investor.axon.com and https://www.axon.com/newsroom for more information.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Axon Enterprise, Inc.
IR@axon.com
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SOURCE Axon