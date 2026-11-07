AVANTI HELIUM ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF 2026 AGM

- Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN,OTC:ARGYF) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting (the "Annual General Meeting") held on November 5, 2026. At the Annual General Meeting, shareholders approved all proposed resolutions put forth, including the re-election of Chris Bakker, Bradley Krizan, Genga Nadaraju and Clark Schow, the appointment of Deloitte LLP as the auditors of the Company, and the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan. In addition, the shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's equity incentive compensation plan (the "EICP") whereby the EICP was amended to increase the maximum number of common shares of the Company issuable pursuant to awards issued to 12,895,892 and to comply with certain requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Avanti Helium Corp.
Avanti is advancing the development of its helium production assets in Montana while executing a long-term strategy focused on building a scalable industrial gas business. The Company is committed to disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and creating long-term value through the development of high-quality industrial gas assets.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Chris Bakker
Chief Executive Officer
Website: www.avantihelium.com
Forward-Looking Statements
The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information and risks applicable to the Company.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.
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