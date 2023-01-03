iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aurinia Announces LUPKYNIS® Patent Challenge Settlement Reached With Sun Pharmaceuticals

- Sun Pharmaceuticals and Aurinia agreed to file a joint motion to dismiss Inter Parties Review of Patent No. 10,286,036

- Parties have settled the patent infringement claim against Sun's CEQUA® product

- Settlements are Contingent Upon U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) Terminating Inter Partes Review

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) announces it has entered into a settlement agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Ltd., and Sun Pharma Global FZE (collectively, Sun Pharmaceuticals) that involves both Aurinia and Sun Pharmaceuticals filing a joint motion to terminate the ongoing Inter Partes Review (IPR) directed at Aurinia's U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036, as well as settlement of the ongoing patent infringement litigation in the United States (U.S.) related to Sun's CEQUA ® product. Under the settlement agreement, which is contingent upon the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board approving the joint motion to terminate the IPR, both parties agreed to dismiss their claims and counterclaims against each other and cease bringing any future further action against the other.

About LUPKYNIS
LUPKYNIS is the first FDA-approved oral therapy for lupus nephritis (LN). LN causes irreversible kidney damage and significantly increases the risk of kidney failure, cardiac events, and death. It is one of the most serious and common complications of the autoimmune disease systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). LUPKYNIS is in the United States (U.S.) and across the European Union (E.U).

About Lupus Nephritis
LN is a serious manifestation of SLE, a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and about one-third of these people are diagnosed with lupus nephritis at the time of their SLE diagnosis. About 50 percent of all people with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. If poorly controlled, LN can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney. Black and Asian individuals with SLE are four times more likely to develop LN and individuals of Hispanic ancestry are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease when compared with Caucasian individuals. Black and Hispanic individuals with SLE also tend to develop LN earlier and have poorer outcomes when compared to Caucasian individuals.

About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Investor/Media Contact:
Aurinia@westwicke.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH

Gilead and EVOQ Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Advance Immunotherapies

Gilead Receives Rights to Exclusively License EVOQ's NanoDisc Technology to Develop and Commercialize Immunotherapy Products for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and EVOQ Therapeutics , Inc. (EVOQ) today announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to advance EVOQ's proprietary technology for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and lupus. EVOQ's NanoDisc technology is designed to enable lymph-targeted delivery of disease-specific antigens and has the potential to change the paradigm for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Under the agreement, Gilead and EVOQ will collaborate on preclinical development. Gilead has the option to exclusively license rights to EVOQ's NanoDisc technology to pursue product candidates for RA and lupus indications and will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

European Medicines Agency Validates Marketing Authorization Application For Trodelvy® For Pre-treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Application Based on Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival Results from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study –

– Supplemental Biologics License Application Already Under Priority Review by the U.S. FDA –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 . Richard A. Gonzalez chairman and chief executive officer, will present at 5:00 p.m. CT .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Present at J.P. Morgan's 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will present at J.P. Morgan's 41 st Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 9, 2023. Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer will make a formal presentation and answer questions about the company at 7:30 a.m. PST/10:30 a.m. EST.

The event will be webcast simultaneously at http://investor.bms.com with materials related to the presentation available at the start of the live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the presentation will be available following the event.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Completes Sale of Manufacturing Facility in Syracuse, New York

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY ) has completed the previously announced sale of its manufacturing facility in Syracuse, New York to LOTTE BIOLOGICS.

The divestiture is part of Bristol Myers Squibb's ongoing evolution of its manufacturing network to support its product portfolio. As part of the transaction, LOTTE BIOLOGICS has offered all employees at the site employment within its business. Additionally, LOTTE BIOLOGICS has acquired the Syracuse site's operations and assets, which includes the property, plant and equipment. Bristol Myers Squibb has entered into a newly established contract manufacturing organization (CMO) relationship with LOTTE, under which LOTTE BIOLOGICS will manufacture product for Bristol Myers Squibb at the Syracuse facility.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

Sirona Biochem Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on December 30, 2022. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 23,664,112, representing 9.39% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 30 th of November, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

Large Zone Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Emerging West Of Cowalinya South Deposit

VIDEO: Cyprium Metals Ltd Interview with Samso on the Nifty Copper Project

Related News

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cobalt in 2023

Zinc Investing

Top 3 Canadian Zinc Stocks of 2022

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

RooGold Grants Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

×