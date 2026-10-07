Atlassian Launches Forward Deployed Engineering Program to Scale Enterprise AI Transformation

New program embeds applied AI engineers directly with customers to move AI from experimentation to business value
Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of AI collaboration and productivity software for teams, today announced the launch of its Forward Deployed Engineering program to scale enterprise AI transformation for its customers. The program embeds senior applied AI engineers directly into customer environments to deploy production-ready AI solutions, including enriching the organizational context that powers the Teamwork Graph, building custom Rovo agents and automations, and streamlining workflows across technical and non-technical teams.
The Forward Deployed Engineering program addresses a critical gap between AI adoption and business impact. While 85% of knowledge workers use AI, only 6% of executives can point to clear, organization-wide ROI, according to Atlassian's latest report: Leading with Context: Lessons from Atlassian's AI Journey . Atlassian's Forward Deployed Engineers close this gap by operating as deeply technical and highly specialized AI engineers, who turn complex operational needs into working AI systems.
"The value in AI has shifted from access to models, to the ability for AI to understand your unique business context," said Avani Prabhakar, Chief People and AI Enablement Officer at Atlassian. "By embedding Forward Deployed Engineers directly with customers, we're putting deep engineering expertise and a builder's mindset at the forefront of our customers' most complex business problems and we're seeing 50% higher AI adoption in engaged accounts as a result."
Acceleration = Context x Intelligence
AI is only as powerful as the context it understands, with true competitive advantage coming from connecting AI to the complete picture of an organization's knowledge, work, communications, code, and assets. Atlassian's Forward Deployed Engineers are uniquely equipped to bridge that gap. In Atlassian testing, grounding AI agents in the Teamwork Graph produced answers that were 44% higher quality while using 48% fewer tokens. By pairing organizational context with connected workflows, Forward Deployed Engineers build durable solutions that save time and money for customers. Because they work directly in Atlassian's codebase, Atlassian Forward Deployed Engineers can make improvements directly to the platform, which scales across all customers. Importantly, every engagement drives a product flywheel: code contributions, product fixes, reusable agents, and connectors all flow back into the platform, strengthening the Teamwork Graph.
Customers are already seeing value
- Expedia: Expedia uses Atlassian Forward Deployed Engineers to scale AI-powered content operations across Confluence, archiving 600,000 pages and saving approximately 3,200 hours annually. The engagement improved search quality and click-through while helping teams find trustworthy information faster, and engineering teams now run 10,000+ agent invocations each month across 50 live projects.
- Reddit: Reddit is partnering closely with Atlassian Forward Deployed Engineers to accelerate its enterprise AI transformation and explore AI-enabled ways of connecting knowledge, improving how teams work, and streamlining enterprise operations. By leveraging Atlassian's AI capabilities—including Atlassian Rovo and Teamwork Graph—Reddit is empowering its workforce to work more effectively through unified enterprise apps while streamlining the way it manages IT operations. Together, Reddit and Atlassian are collaborating on solutions that help Reddit's teams work more effectively and focus on serving its global communities.
"Atlassian helped us turn an ambitious idea into real business impact," said Himanshu Singh, Engineering Manager, Expedia. "By working side-by-side with their Forward Deployed Engineers, our teams were able to simplify critical workflows, move faster, and build lasting confidence in how AI can improve the way we work."
A mutually beneficial partnership model
Atlassian's Forward Deployed Engineering program operates with a collaborative model where customers contribute their own engineers alongside Atlassian's team. This partnership accelerates learning on both sides: Atlassian discovers high-impact use cases that can be generalized across the customer base, while customers' engineers gain experience building with the Teamwork Graph and AI capabilities. The result is customers who leave engagements not only with deployed use cases but with internal teams equipped to continue building on Atlassian's platform independently.
How Forward Deployed Engineers deliver in 12 weeks
Forward Deployed Engineers are typically deployed for 12-week engagements and can offer the following services:
- Custom AI agents: Building team-specific assistants for IT helpdesk, HR support, component routing, and reporting.
- Search and connector-led discovery: Connecting Jira, Confluence, GitHub, Google Drive, and other systems to find and synthesize information faster.
- Work management automation: Automating bug triage, sprint support, stale-work detection, routing, and backlog cleanup for Jira-focused teams.
- Knowledge and content operations: Keeping Confluence accurate and governed through stale-page cleanup, lifecycle automation, sign-off tracking, and content oversight.
- Enterprise rollout and adoption acceleration: Scaling activations, strengthening governance, and helping teams advance through AI maturity stages.
Today, Atlassian is also releasing The Atlassian Forward Deployed Engineering Playbook , an enterprise-level resource detailing lessons learned directly from Atlassian's Forward Deployed Engineering program, including practical advice for those interested in embedding Forward Deployed Engineers into their workflows.
About Atlassian
Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered system of work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 85% of the Fortune 500 and 350,000+ customers worldwide – including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch – who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.
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For further information, please contact Atlassian at press@atlassian.com