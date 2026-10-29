Atlassian Introduces Context Quality Score to Sharpen AI Performance

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of AI-powered collaboration and TEAM productivity software, introduced the Context Quality Score™, a single metric that quantifies context quality, alongside recommended actions to improve it.
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AI outputs are only as good as the context behind it. A coding agent, for example, may write working code but still miss a team's design decisions or security rules if it does not have that information. That gap is common. Atlassian's State of Teams 2026 report found that 69% of knowledge workers say their data and knowledge foundations aren't optimized for AI.
Context Quality Score, which will be available next quarter for all Atlassian Cloud customers, flags gaps in the context available through the Teamwork Graph and provides easy-to-understand, actionable recommendations on how to improve it. Context Quality Score assesses three factors:
- Completeness : whether AI can access the sources and detail it needs
- Connectedness : whether related work, documents and decisions are linked
- Relevance : whether AI uses current, trusted information while respecting access controls
Together, these measures can help teams prioritize fixes as AI use grows.
"As work becomes increasingly multiplayer, with people and agents working side by side, trusted context has to be the foundation," said Jamil Valliani, head of product, AI, at Atlassian. "Context Quality Score helps teams quickly understand what context their agents have access to and how to strengthen that knowledge. That way, AI can move work forward with the full picture."
For more on how Context Quality Score works and how organizations can improve their AI context, read the whitepaper: Measuring and Optimizing AI Content .
Availability: Context Quality Score will be generally available for all Atlassian Cloud customers next quarter.
About Atlassian
Atlassian unleashes the potential of every team. A recognized leader in software development, work management, and enterprise service management software, Atlassian enables enterprises to connect their business and technology teams with an AI-powered System of Work that unlocks productivity at scale. Atlassian's collaboration software powers over 85% of the Fortune 500 and 350,000+ customers worldwide - including NASA, Rivian, Deutsche Bank, United Airlines, and Bosch - who rely on our solutions to drive work forward.
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Media Contact: Atlassian Communications / Angela Leaf / press@atlassian.com