Armory Mining Plans Exploration Program at the Ammo Antimony-Gold Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. TheNewswire - November 20, 2025 Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce it has begun planning for a phase one exploration program at the Ammo antimony-gold project, located in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Ammo is 3,000-hectare plus exploration package that surrounds and is contiguous to the historical West Gore antimony-gold mine. West Gore produced both antimony and gold in the years leading up to World War I. The ground has since changed hands multiple times, and is currently held by Military Metals Corp.
Phase one will consist of prospecting and reconnaissance to identify favorable geology, followed by sampling and geophysics to assist in determining priority drill targets. The Company plans to budget up to $500,000 CDN for the initial phase of exploration. Detailed planning is underway, and the Company will provide more information in the coming weeks.
Figure 1: Map showing Armory claims (blue) and Military Metals claims (yellow) encompassing the past producing West Gore antimony-gold mine
"We're going to methodically progress the project with the goal to drill the most prominent targets," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "Identifying and confirming domestic sources of critical minerals is a major priority and Armory is intent on advancing its current assets in this regard."
About Armory Mining Corp
Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina and a 100% interest in the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in Haida Gwaii, British Columbia, and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia.
Contact Information
Alex Klenman
CEO & Director
alex@armorymining.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
Forward-looking statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.