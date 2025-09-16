Aquatech Acquires Koch's Direct Lithium Extraction Business, Integrating Li-Pro DLE into the PEARL Technology Platform

Aquatech has acquired Koch Technology Solutions' (KTS) direct lithium extraction (DLE) business, integrating the Li-Pro™ Lithium Selective Sorption (LSS) technology and extensive Li-Pro IP portfolio into the PEARL™ process technology platform.

The acquisition of KTS' Li-Pro LSS technology adds direct lithium extraction to Aquatech's extensive process flowsheet IP, lithium conversion and crystallization capabilities. With this addition, Aquatech's PEARL platform becomes the only commercially proven, end-to-end flowsheet solution for lithium processing. Spanning lithium extraction, purification and refining, the PEARL process technology platform delivers high-purity battery materials for electric vehicles (EV) and utility-scale electricity storage systems (ESS).

The integration and optimization of upstream and downstream lithium processing will empower lithium resource owners with modularized process solutions at scale. This approach improves project bankability by removing process risk, accelerating project schedules and reducing the total cost of lithium production. Li-Pro LSS will be available under technology license as part of the PEARL full flowsheet licensing offerings.

As part of the acquisition, all ongoing lithium extraction projects utilizing Li-Pro technology and associated licenses, agreements and performance guarantees will be transferred to Aquatech. This includes KTS' role in the Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSXV:SLI) (NYSE:A:SLI) in the Smackover Formation, where they have completed over 12,000 operational cycles using Li-Pro technology at their demonstration plant and achieved an average lithium recovery of over 95%. It also includes a licensing agreement with Smackover Lithium, a joint venture between Standard Lithium and Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) (OSE:EQNR), for the first phase of its South West Arkansas project. The project is among the largest lithium projects in the US, with an initial phase of 22,500 tons per annum (tpa) of lithium carbonate equivalent targeting first production in 2028, with significant scope for future expansion.

"Koch Technology Solutions has proven the Li-Pro LSS technology as a successful DLE solution, and the time has come to scale it for the market. Aquatech is uniquely placed to scale this technology and deliver it into projects as a cost competitive, end-to-end process solution, creating significant value for the lithium industry," commented Dave Dotson , President at Koch Engineered Solutions, the parent company of KTS.

"We are confident that our legacy lithium customers will benefit from the broader offering of Aquatech. More broadly, Koch continues to maintain an active interest in the success of the technology via its investments in several key companies within the lithium minerals and lithium battery industries," said Garrett Krall , Critical Minerals & Lithium Business Leader at Koch Technology Solutions.

"Fragmented technology offerings increase project cost, risk and time-to-market, which has hindered the ramp-up of urgently needed critical minerals production in the Americas and Europe . Bringing Li-Pro into the PEARL technology platform solves this pressing industry need by offering the only proven full flowsheet solution that encompasses both upstream and downstream lithium processing technology," commented Venkee Sharma, Executive Chairman at Aquatech.

Mr. Sharma continued, "We welcome the KTS Li-Pro team to Aquatech and commend them on the pioneering work done to develop Li-Pro LSS. With over 45 years of experience scaling commercially proven technologies, we are excited to evolve Li-Pro LSS both as a standalone technology offering and as part of the PEARL platform."

About Aquatech
Aquatech leverages innovative technology, engineering and execution leadership to solve the world's most demanding process challenges in lithium, critical minerals and industrial water. Aquatech's technology portfolio, project execution and service capabilities are grounded in a culture of performance excellence built up over four decades, with thousands of facilities using our solutions in over 60 countries.
www.aquatech.com

About Koch Technology Solutions
Koch Technology Solutions (KTS) is a leader in technology licensing, delivering operating efficiency and capital productivity for licensees deploying the technologies in our portfolio. KTS partners with companies developing chemical process technologies to create attractive licensing solutions for commercial deployment, helping to bring the next generation of process technologies to the market.
www.kochtechsolutions.com

Smackover Lithium Announces Positive Definitive Feasibility Study Results for its South West Arkansas Project

Smackover Lithium, a Joint Venture ("JV") between Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE.A: SLI) and Equinor ("Equinor"), announced today the positive results of a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for its South West Arkansas ("SWA") project (the "Project" or "SWA Project").

All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated. All terms not otherwise defined have the meaning given to them under the CIM Definition Standards for mineral resources and mineral reserves.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Standard Lithium Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of General Counsel

Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLI) (NYSE American: SLI), a leading near-commercial lithium company, is announcing the appointment of Michael Lutgring as General Counsel, effective August 18, 2025.

"We are excited to have Michael join our senior leadership team," said David Park, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Standard Lithium. "Michael's deep and wide-ranging experience will be critical as we strengthen our capabilities and bring further expertise in-house as we continue our growth and development as a public company."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

