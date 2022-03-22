Aptose Biosciences Inc. a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and provided a corporate update. The net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $24.3 million compared with $14.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. ...

APS:CA,APTO