AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE EVERCORE ISI HEALTHCONX CONFERENCE

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Graphite-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Cybersecurity for SMBs an Untapped Market with Billion-dollar Potential, Integrated Cyber CEO Says

Crypto Market Update: Q3 2023 in Review

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Siren Intersects Significant Mineralisation at Bonanza East

Fireweed Identifies Drill Targets at the Gayna Project, NWT

Atico Mining Reports Results on Brownfield Drilling Campaign to Extend Mine Life at El Roble High Grade Copper/Gold Mine in Colombia, Continues to Expand Tonnage with Intercepts up to 24.7m of 4.19% Cu, 3.11g/t Au, and 5.0m of 4.84% Cu and 12.26 g/t Au

NorthStar Gaming is First to Market with a New AI Sports Betting Tool

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

VVC Resources

VVC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Copper Outlook Report

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE EVERCORE ISI HEALTHCONX CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference at 9:10 a.m. EST on Wednesday Nov. 29, 2023. Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Paul Burton senior vice president and chief medical officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-present-at-the-evercore-isi-healthconx-conference-301993979.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
The Conversation (0)
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
Hydralyte International (ASX:HPC)

Hydralyte International: Leveraging a Rapidly Expanding Hydration Market in North America


Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW CARDIOVASCULAR RESEARCH AT AHA 2023

New Repatha ® (evolocumab) Data Show No Decline in Cognitive Function Associated With Very Low Levels of LDL-C

Olpasiran Research Provides Further Insights Into Cardiovascular Risks Associated With Elevated Lp(a)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hydralyte International (ASX:HPC)

Hydralyte International


Keep reading...Show less
double helix molecule with ETFs stock chart

5 Small Biotech ETFs to Watch (Updated 2023)

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small biotech ETFs for investors to consider. They were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of November 6, 2023. All other figures were also current as of that date.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW RESEARCH IN EARLY PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AT ACR 2023

FOREMOST Study Finds Oral Otezla ® (apremilast) Significantly Improved Disease Control vs. Placebo

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced results from the global Phase 4 FOREMOST study evaluating Otezla ® (apremilast) in patients with early oligoarticular psoriatic arthritis. FOREMOST is the first placebo-controlled study designed to specifically assess people with oligoarticular psoriatic arthritis with early disease duration of five or fewer years. Results will be presented at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2023, Nov. 10-15 in San Diego .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW DATA FROM PHASE 2 TRIAL OF DAZODALIBEP IN SJÖGREN'S SYNDROME AT ACR 2023

First Phase 2 Trial in Sjögren's to Achieve the Primary Endpoint Both in Patients With Severe Symptomatology and Those With Systemic Disease

Results From Crossover Period Provide Further Evidence of the Clinical Efficacy and Safety of Dazodalibep in Sjögren's

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

TransAlta and BHP Announce Commercial Operation of Innovative Hybrid Renewables Facility to Power Remote Mining Operations in Western Australia

Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Nexus Gold and Belgravia Hartford Jointly Announce Revised Debt Settlement Transaction

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

NEVADA SUNRISE TO REVISE AMENDMENT APPLICATION OF WARRANT TERMS AND GRANTS STOCK OPTIONS

Potash Investing

TransAlta and BHP Announce Commercial Operation of Innovative Hybrid Renewables Facility to Power Remote Mining Operations in Western Australia

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Gold Investing

Magnetic Resources’ Lady Julie North 4: A Sleeping Giant?

Gold Investing

Drilling to Commence on Gold and Lithium Targets

Nickel Investing

Exploration Update on Quebec Battery Metals Projects

×