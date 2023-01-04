Life Science NewsInvesting News

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 41ST ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday, January 9, 2023 . Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Michael Strapazon , 805-313-5553 (media)
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that Peter Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 41 st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11 th at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time in San Francisco, CA.

To participate in the audio webcast, interested parties can access the live webcast under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com

Gilead Sciences: Connecting Breast Cancer Education to Community: Equal Hope

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Press release picture

On any given day on the west side of Chicago, you might encounter something unexpected. Outside a retail store or hair salon, there may be a table providing breast cancer education and resources - and it's most likely staffed by Equal Hope, an organization that provides support and education for women facing or at risk of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Aurinia Announces LUPKYNIS® Patent Challenge Settlement Reached With Sun Pharmaceuticals

- Sun Pharmaceuticals and Aurinia agreed to file a joint motion to dismiss Inter Parties Review of Patent No. 10,286,036

- Parties have settled the patent infringement claim against Sun's CEQUA® product

Gilead and EVOQ Therapeutics Announce Collaboration to Advance Immunotherapies

Gilead Receives Rights to Exclusively License EVOQ's NanoDisc Technology to Develop and Commercialize Immunotherapy Products for Rheumatoid Arthritis and Lupus –

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and EVOQ Therapeutics , Inc. (EVOQ) today announced a collaboration and licensing agreement to advance EVOQ's proprietary technology for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and lupus. EVOQ's NanoDisc technology is designed to enable lymph-targeted delivery of disease-specific antigens and has the potential to change the paradigm for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Under the agreement, Gilead and EVOQ will collaborate on preclinical development. Gilead has the option to exclusively license rights to EVOQ's NanoDisc technology to pursue product candidates for RA and lupus indications and will be responsible for clinical development and commercialization.

European Medicines Agency Validates Marketing Authorization Application For Trodelvy® For Pre-treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Application Based on Statistically Significant and Clinically Meaningful Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival Results from the Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 Study –

– Supplemental Biologics License Application Already Under Priority Review by the U.S. FDA –

AbbVie to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 . Richard A. Gonzalez chairman and chief executive officer, will present at 5:00 p.m. CT .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

