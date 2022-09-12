Life Science NewsInvesting News

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference at 4:55 a.m. ET on Thursday  Sept. 15, 2022. Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index.  In 2021, Amgen was named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work™ and one of the 100 most sustainable companies in the world by Barron's.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Megan Fox , 805-447-1423 (media)
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-announces-webcast-of-2022-bank-of-america-merrill-lynch-global-healthcare-conference-301622367.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AmgenAMGNBiotech Investing
AMGN
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose's New "G3" Formulation of Luxeptinib Boosts Bioavailability

Initial modeling predicts up to 18-fold improvement in plasma steady-state exposure –

Supports exploration of continuous dosing of G3 formulation –

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LUMAKRAS® COMBINED WITH VECTIBIX® SHOWS CONFIRMED 30% OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE IN PATIENTS WITH KRAS G12C-MUTATED METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER

Phase 1b Results Demonstrate Encouraging Median Progression-Free Survival of 5.7 Months in Difficult-to-Treat Patient Population

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) today announced updated data from its Phase 1b CodeBreaK 101 study, one of the most comprehensive global clinical development programs in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated colorectal cancer (CRC). These data show that combining LUMAKRAS ® LUMYKRAS ® (sotorasib) with Vectibix ® (panitumumab), Amgen's monoclonal anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (anti-EGFR) antibody, demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety. Overall, the confirmed objective response rate (ORR) was 30% in patients with chemo-refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). These data were presented today during an oral session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting in Paris, France .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LUMAKRAS®/LUMYKRAS® DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL OVER DOCETAXEL IN FIRST POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL OF A KRAS G12C INHIBITOR IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

At 1-Year, Progression-Free Survival was 25% for LUMAKRAS Versus 10% for Docetaxel

LUMAKRAS Met Key Secondary Endpoint of Objective Response Rate

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Late-Breaking Results from Phase 3 Trials of SKYRIZI® Evaluating Long-term Effect on Skin and Joint Symptoms in Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis at Week 100

- Analyses included 100-week efficacy and safety data from the four-year, open-label extension period of KEEPsAKE 1 and 2 evaluating SKYRIZI in patients with active psoriatic arthritis 1

- Ongoing treatment with SKYRIZI demonstrated consistent long-term efficacy in psoriatic arthritis with similar rates of improvement in skin (PASI 90) and joint (ACR, enthesitis, dactylitis) symptoms at week 100 as those reported at week 52 1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces New Sotyktu Long-Term Data Showing Clinical Efficacy Maintained for Up to Two Years with Continuous Treatment in Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Results add to the growing body of evidence and reinforce the efficacy profile of Sotyktu , a once-daily, oral, selective, allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

New analysis to be presented at the 2022 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress as part of 26 company-sponsored scientific presentations, demonstrating ongoing commitment to dermatology research

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

  U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Sotyktu , Oral Treatment for Adults with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Bristol Myers Squibb's Sotyktu , a first-in-class, oral, selective, allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, is the only approved TYK2 inhibitor worldwide and the first innovation in oral treatment for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in nearly 10 years

Pivotal Phase 3 POETYK PSO clinical trials demonstrated superior efficacy of once-daily Sotyktu over placebo and twice-daily Otezla ® (apremilast) in improving skin clearance

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×