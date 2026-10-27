Allot to Release Third Quarter 2026 Results and Host Conference Call on November 12, 2026

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communications service providers and enterprises, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 results on Thursday, November 12, 2026 at 8:30AM ET (1:30PM UK, 3:30PM Israel).

The unaudited financial results of the quarter will be published prior to the commencement of the conference call.‎

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-668-9141, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at https://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a leading provider of innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence offerings for service providers and enterprises worldwide. Allot enhances value to its customers' customers through its solutions, which are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Allot's industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

For more information, visit www.allot.com


Investor Relations Contact: EK Global Investor Relations Ehud Helft +1 212 378 8040 allot@ekgir.com Public Relations Contact: Allot Ltd. Seth Greenberg +972 54 922 2294 sgreenberg@allot.com

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